3,700 PhD holders, 50,000 graduates apply for 62 Messenger’s post in Uttar Pradesh

In a grim reminder of rising unemployment situation in the country, as many as 93,000 people have applied for 62 posts of ‘Messengers’ in the Uttar Pradesh’s Telecom department. According to a report in Times of India, out of 93,000 applications received, more than 80,000 applicants are graduate, post-graduate and PhD. It said that the number of graduates who have applied for the job is more than 50,000. Likewise, 28,000 candidates are post-graduates and 3,700 are PhDs. The minimum qualification for Messenger’s post is Class V.

The TOI report said that out of the total 93,000 applications, only 7,400 have studied between class V and class XII. Several MBA and B.Tech qualified candidates have also applied.

The job involves delivering messages of the telecom department from one office to another. Posts have fallen vacant after 12 years and the candidates applying have to declare that they can ride a bicycle. The starting salary will Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, the department is reportedly planning to conduct a test to filter candidates.

Officials attributed this to the lack of jobs in the market for a large number of job seekers, it said, adding that ‘applications from over-qualifying candidates are good for the department’.

“We would take work from them in other works also, technical candidates will also get faster promotion and will be an asset to the department,” TOI quoted ADG (telecom) P Tewari as saying.

This is not the first time that any government recruitment has attracted a large number of aspirants. In 2015, over 23 lakh candidates applied for 368 peon posts in UP Secretariat. Candidates from diverse background like Engineering, PhD , Commerce, Sciences, Humanities had applied for the job.

From time to time, experts have cited lack of jobs in the market as the primary reason for such a high number of applications. Moreover, job security and other benefits also attract students towards government jobs. Every year, lakhs of aspirants apply for coveted UPSC, SSC, NDA, IBPS etc.