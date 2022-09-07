2x hike in applications for WFH jobs by Indian women in 2022: Report

There has been a 2x increase in women applying for remote jobs during the last eight months of the year, a report said on Tuesday. Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co witnessed a 132 percent rise in the number of women users, compared to last year, with most of them looking for remote jobs.

“The flexibility and the convenience brought by remote working has the potential to inspire more professionals to join the workforce, further accelerating the economic engine of the country,” Manas Singh, chief business officer, apna.co, said in a statement.

Founded in 2019, apna.co has over 5.1 million women registered on its platform. “apna.co is committed to bringing Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global leader to and will continue being a partner in writing India’s growth story,” Singh added.

The platform saw an increase in employers looking for candidates wanting to work remotely as well. Cities including Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Lucknow recorded a rise in work from home jobs posted this year. The jobs platform also said that there had been an increase in women applying for job roles such as drivers, delivery partners, backend engineers, aircraft repair, among others.

In addition, the company has recorded a 56 percent rise in the number of job applications by women compared to last year. More women have been looking for a remote job with lesser commute time being the primary motivator that can provide flexible working hours, which allows them to support their household work/pursue alternate forms of income generation such as tuitions/creches from home. A recent report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a significant proportion of women usually reported their willingness to accept work if assignments were made available at their household premises. The ILO report also indicates that 34 per cent of rural Indian women and 28 per cent in urban areas were willing to accept work at home.