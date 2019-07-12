2,896 scientist posts lying vacant in 70 institutes: Govt

The top 70 institutes and laboratories under the Ministry of Science and Technology have nearly 2,900 vacant posts of scientists, the government said on Friday.

The vacancy of scientists in five institutes — National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, Fourth Paradigm Institute, Bengaluru and Central Flood technological Research Institute, Mysuru — is 100 or more, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the information shared by Vardhan, 70 institutes under the Ministry of S&T have 2,896 vacant posts of scientists.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has three departments: the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Biotechnology.