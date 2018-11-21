24 fellowships up for grabs of JRF under Namami Gange Programme; Interview on Nov 22

The selected fellows will receive a fixed monthly emolument of Rs. 32,000 upon selection.

Postgraduate candidates with postgraduation in Chemistry, Environmental Management, Environmental Science, Life Sciences with NET or GATE qualification can appear for the interview for the award of 24 fellowships of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under Namami Gange Programme.

The interview for the fellowship will be conducted on November 22 at the office of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Lucknow. The registration time is scheduled from 10 am to 11 am and candidates must carry certificates and testimonials in original for verification. There is also an upper age limit for applicants, which is 28 years.

The selected fellows will receive a fixed monthly emolument of Rs. 32,000 upon selection. Once selected, candidates will be posted at Central Laboratory Lucknow, Regional offices in Bijnaur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Allahabad and Varanasi districts of UP.

This position is, however, purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. According to the notice released by UPPCB, the service of the selected candidate will stand terminated automatically after the expiry of the project or completion of the project period mentioned in the offer of appointment. The period can be further extended by the competent authority as per requirement annually.