Plethora of posts vacant in central government agencies – Details inside

Several administrative posts in the central government agencies are lying vacant. In response to a question in the House, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that there are over 1,500 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers posts are unoccupied.

As on January 2022, the sanctioned strength of various central government agencies’ administrative officers was at 6,789, 4,984, and 3,191 for IAS, IPS, and IFS respectively. Of these, 5,317 are from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), while 2,134 are from other services.

The minister in his reply mentioned the government is committed to filling up the vacancies in the central government agencies as soon as possible. To this end, the Union Public Service Commission conducts examinations for recruitment of various posts in the IPS, IAS, and IFS every year.

He also mentioned that a committee has been formed to recommend the recruitment of additional officers from the Indian Administrative Service through the Central Service Examination from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the intake of IPS officers has increased to 200 while the intake of IFS has been raised to 150 in 2022

Moreover, 91 candidates who have seen selected through civil service examinations in 2021 were not allocated any service till December 7, 2022 due to their limited preference for services and cadres, findings in the medical examination that make them unsuitable to hold an office, candidature withdrawn by candidates in accordance with the provisions of CSE Rules-2021 and unsuccessful claim of reserved category, Jitendra Singh further mentioned.

He further said that claims of six OBC candidates in CSE-2021 examinations, whose parents were working in state-run undertakings have been approved in response to a question on “whether some OBC candidates have not been allocated service stating the lack of equivalence for posts held by their parents in state public sector undertakings, towards determining their non-creamy layer status”.