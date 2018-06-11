13.9 million jobs in logistics by 2022: Here’s why you should choose this career path now

The job security will only increase with the advent of e-commerce, and the development of logistics parks, free trade warehousing zones, dedicated freight corridors, port modernisation and container freight stations.

Implementation of GST and investment in infrastructure is set to create millions of new jobs in the Indian logistics sector. In fact, according to a TeamLease report, the seven logistics sub-sectors—road freight, rail freight, warehousing, waterways, air freight, packaging and courier services—are going to increase employment numbers from 10.9 million currently to 13.9 million by 2022.

The saying goes that “behind every great leader there was an even greater logistician.” Therefore, a career in logistics can be rewarding, and aspirants across education and skill levels have an opportunity. Truck drivers, warehouse workers, forklift operators are all part of logistics. They are managed and directed by mid-level managers and experienced logistics executives.

With the many facets and levels in logistics, opportunities for advancement are plenty. The trend in logistics industry is to promote and train existing people for higher positions, and for the hard working and innovative, promotions are commonplace. Although, traditionally, careers in logistics have been occupied by men, women are also foraying. In addition, people with a logistics background can find a place in almost every industry.

The job security will only increase with the advent of e-commerce, and the development of logistics parks, free trade warehousing zones, dedicated freight corridors, port modernisation and container freight stations.

By Kunal Banerji

The author is chief human resource officer, Apollo LogiSolutions. Views are personal.