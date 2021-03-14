  • MORE MARKET STATS

119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing schools, colleges in J-K

By: |
March 14, 2021 5:30 PM

The posts will be created in six ANM schools in Bhaderwah, Billawar, Thanamandi, Surankote, Anantnag and Kokernag, four GNM schools in Doda, Kathua, Rajouri and Ganderbal, and five nursing colleges, he added.

With this, all the 15 new nursing schools and colleges will be made fully operational, he said.With this, all the 15 new nursing schools and colleges will be made fully operational, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has accorded approval to the creation of 119 posts in 10 new Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) schools and five nursing colleges, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

With this, all the 15 new nursing schools and colleges will be made fully operational, he said.

Related News

A proposal submitted by the Health and Medical Education department for these academic and administrative posts was approved by the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the spokesman said.

The posts will be created in six ANM schools in Bhaderwah, Billawar, Thanamandi, Surankote, Anantnag and Kokernag, four GNM schools in Doda, Kathua, Rajouri and Ganderbal, and five nursing colleges, he added.

“The decision will enhance the quality of paramedical education and services provided by the nursing sector,” the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. 119 academic administrative posts approved in 15 nursing schools colleges in J-K
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Common Eligibility Test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
2SSC GD constable recruitment: Official notification date, eligibility, selection procedure
3Final MPSC Exam Date 2021: New Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams date announced!