10,000 govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi directs selection board heads to provide employment in 100 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state’s service selection boards to provide jobs to more than 10,000 youths within 100 days, highlighting his commitment to provide employment to the youth.

“The state government is committed to connecting the youth with government jobs and providing them employment. In this sequence, the government has given instructions to all the service selection boards to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 100 days,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

After assuming office for a second consecutive term last week, Adityanath said the state government would provide employment to youth in the public sector. The decision to provide government jobs was taken during the first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, Asian News International reported. Adityanath has set a target to provide five crore jobs in Uttar Pradesh over five years.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों!



प्रदेश सरकार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी से जोड़ने एवं उन्हें रोजगार प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।



इसी क्रम में आपकी सरकार ने सभी सेवा चयन बोर्डों को आगामी 100 दिनों में 10,000 से अधिक प्रदेश के युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी प्रदान करने हेतु निर्देश दे दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 31, 2022

The newly elected chief minister said during the meeting that government departments would run recruitment drives and directed public sector officials to prepare a list of vacancies. The chief minister also instructed the officials to work with integrity on the recruitment drive. Reports suggest chairpersons of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Police Recruitment Board, UP Subordinate Service Selection Board, Higher Education Services Selection Board, Secondary Education Services Selection Board, the chief secretary, and additional chief secretaries of appointments and personnel, higher education and secondary education attended the meeting on Thursday.

Adityanath had said while campaigning for the Assembly polls that his government had provided five lakh government jobs, while his policies created two crore self-employment opportunities in five years.

In a related development, the newly sworn-in government is likely to present its first Budget of over Rs 6.5 lakh crore with a focus on fulfilling the BJP’s election promises for empowerment of the poor, farmers, women, and youth.