10 things you should keep at your work desk

A recent report by the Harvard Busines Review has listed things that you should never keep at your desk. Though, there are other things which you can keep around. They help in increasing your productivity and in general, make your work desk a lot more suitable for you.

These are the 10 things you can keep on the desk to improve your surroundings:

1. Sticky Notes and Notepads: You can not remember everything all the time. No matter what you do, you always end up looking for that last minute’s saviour before the boss calls an urgent meeting or you scramble to meet a deadline. Keep few neat sticky notes and a notepad handy. Remember, the first thing in the morning to do is to take it out from your drawer or office bag.

2. Chargers and Powerbanks: Let’s accept it, chargers are our lifelines. Imagine having your cell phone, and all other fancy gadgets but no charger or powerbank! Our world revolves around these gadgets and keeping a charger handy is not a bad idea, eh?

3. Sanitizers and Tissues: Germs are everywhere, and you don’t want to be its victim in every common cold season. Use it everytime you eat or go for snack breaks in the office or if you have caught cold, either way, sanitizers and tissues are handy. Good habits are good habits, be it home or office.

4. Photographs: Looking at pictures of your near and dear ones and visit to your dream destination can brighten your day anytime. Between hectic schedules, you can take an imaginary flight to a happier and rejuvenate yourself for challenges.

5. Water Bottle: There are situations when you get too tied up with work and almost forget your body’s basic requirement. A water bottle will keep you hydrated all day. You don’t want to get cranky with your colleague just because you are thirsty.

6. Headphones or Headsets: These are a must. You may want to listen to some speech, some audiovisual presentation, clipping of a latest business meet or you just want to hear your favourite music, headphones will help you. Also, spare your colleagues who might be as tied-up with work or would want to concentrate on something else. It helps in maintaining a serene and sane office environment.

7. Calendar: It is possible you may miss an important date, an appointment or a deadline due to different factors but keeping a calendar on your desk will help you in prioritising and planning your schedule. Although there are digital calendars available on your desktop or phone but you can not constantly keep on clicking them, keeping a calendar is quite convenient and easy. Nothing matches a colourful calendar.

8. Back Support or Cushion: Sitting for long hours every day can take a toll on your back. Do not ignore it. Keeping a dack support or cushion can save you from some painful back issues.

9. Desk Plant: Keeping a small potted plant not just makes your workplace look good it also brightens your surroundings and brings more oxygen into the office. It also shows your caring nature.

10. Chewing Gum or Mouth Fresheners: If you smoke, we advise you to work towards quitting the habit but meanwhile, you can use chewing gums and mouth fresheners. Not just for smokers, it is also useful for people eating raw onion salads. You don’t want to go into the cabin of your boss or in a client meeting carrying the smell of nicotine or onion.