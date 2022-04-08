1 million newcomers welcomed by Canada says the recent report

Highlights of Settlement Outcomes

According to the report, newcomers to Canada give high marks to the settlement services provided to them after migrating to Canada from another country. Helping a newbie connect with their group, improving their English or French linguistic competence, preparing them for the Canadian labor market, or assisting them in securing employment in Canada are all examples of settlement services provided to newcomers.

Settlement services are critical in preparing newcomers for success in their new country, and their importance for a migrant cannot be overstated. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada [IRCC] has released the Settlement Outcomes Highlights Report, which provides high-level analysis and summary of the immigrant experience in Canada.

Official Statement

The Report examines the successes and challenges of newcomers to Canada from 2015 to 2019, with a focus on their use of the Canadian government’s settlement services. The vast majority of newcomers who used settlement services said they were useful and met their needs.

Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, outlined his vision for the country’s immigration system. Mendicino began his speech by stating that immigration is critical to Canada’s future. As a result, it is critical to have a discussion about how many people Canada requires to ensure its economic prosperity.

Mendicino believes that this dialogue is necessary because of Canada’s demographic realities. As an aging country with a low birth rate, Canadians are living longer lives and not having enough children to keep the country’s population size stable. This puts additional strain on Canada’s economy and fiscal position. This is due to fewer workers being relied on to fund rising government expenses, such as health care, which will become more expensive to provide as the proportion of elderly Canadians increases.

Mendicino stated that welcoming immigrants is an essential part of the solution. Immigration will account for approximately 80% of Canada’s population growth, with estimates indicating that this figure will reach 100% by the 2030s.

The Express Entry

Express Entry will continue to be the flagship program for welcoming immigrants to Canada, and it has been a success since its inception in January 2015. Mendicino stated that 95% of Express Entry arrivals have jobs, with approximately 80% working in their fields. Furthermore, programs such as the Global Talent Stream and the Atlantic Immigration Pilot have been critical in bolstering Canada’s economy.

The Future Prediction

Through various grants and contribution agreements, the IRCC’s Settlement Program funds settlement organizations outside of Quebec to provide services to help newcomers progress on their settlement and integration journeys, ensuring that they can contribute more fully to Canadian society.

Despite paying high tuition fees, many international students have been unable to gain the necessary work experience to qualify for permanent residence during the pandemic. The federal government has committed $827.3 million over five years to help the department develop and deliver an enterprise-wide digital platform, with an additional $85 million set aside to hire staff to help reduce backlogs.