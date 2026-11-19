Artificial intelligence is changing how people work, raising concerns about which jobs could be automated and what employees need to do to remain relevant. Tasks such as data entry, routine financial processing, customer service and basic content creation are increasingly being handled by AI tools.

However, experts say the bigger change may be the transformation of jobs rather than the disappearance of entire professions. As companies adopt AI, employees will need to combine technology skills with human judgement, problem-solving and the ability to work with others.

Financial Express Digital spoke to Daniele Merlerati, chief regional officer – APAC, Baltics & Benelux, Gi Group Holding; Chelsea Jay, career and leadership coach, ResumeCoach; Dahlia Ashford, career expert, ResumeCoach; and Chetan Mangalwedhe, founder and CEO, TalentiFi-X, to identify the skills professionals should develop for an AI-driven workplace.

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1. AI literacy and workflow management

Knowing how to use an AI chatbot is becoming a basic workplace skill. Professionals increasingly need to understand what AI tools can do, where they fall short and how to use them to improve everyday work.

Ashford says employees should move beyond basic prompts and learn to build multi-step, AI-assisted workflows. This means breaking a task into smaller steps, deciding which parts AI can handle and coordinating the process to achieve the required result.

Mangalwedhe speaks about the ability to get useful work out of AI tools and agents without having to supervise every step. He says familiarity with AI tools is becoming an expectation, while the real advantage lies in applying them effectively.

Merlerati says professionals do not need to become AI specialists or programmers. They should, however, understand what the technology can do, which problems it can solve and how to use it correctly.

For employees, this could mean using AI to summarise information, analyse customer feedback, prepare reports or automate repetitive administrative tasks. The focus should be on improving a work process, not simply learning another tool.

2. Critical thinking and judgement

AI-generated information is not always accurate or reliable. Employees must be able to assess its output, identify mistakes and decide whether it is appropriate for a particular situation.

Ashford identifies human-in-the-loop auditing as an important skill. This involves checking AI-generated information, verifying results and identifying errors before using the output. She also highlighted the need to protect confidential information and ensure automated decisions are transparent and fair.

Merlerati says judgement is central to working effectively with AI. Technology can provide answers quickly, but employees must decide whether those answers make commercial, ethical and practical sense.

Mangalwedhe also stresses the importance of recognizing when AI output is wrong or risky and being willing to challenge it.

For professionals, this means checking facts, questioning assumptions and comparing AI-generated information with reliable sources. It is particularly important when decisions have financial, legal or reputational consequences.

3. Domain knowledge and systems thinking

AI can generate information and complete tasks, but professionals still need to understand their industry and the business problems they are trying to solve.

Ashford says systems thinking helps employees understand how an individual task or decision affects the wider organisation. Mangalwedhe added that deep knowledge of one’s field helps professionals identify the right problem before asking AI to solve it.

He also highlights the ability to break complex work into smaller tasks that AI can handle and then combine the results into a meaningful outcome.

For example, a recruiter may use AI to match CVs with job descriptions. But the job also involves understanding a candidate’s motivations, interpreting workplace culture and building trust with clients.

Merlerati says these responsibilities require contextual knowledge and relationship management, even when AI can assist with parts of the process.

Professionals should therefore strengthen their understanding of their own field rather than become generic AI users. Knowledge of business operations, customer needs and industry requirements can help them use technology more effectively.

4. Adaptability and continuous learning

AI tools and workplace requirements are evolving quickly. Experts said employees will need to keep learning, adapt to new technology and update their existing skills.

Jay identifies adaptability as one of the essential capabilities professionals should develop. She said employees do not need to become experts in every new technology but should be comfortable learning, experimenting and evolving as the workplace changes.

Merlerati also highlights continuous learning, saying the shelf life of skills is becoming shorter. The ability to acquire new capabilities and relearn existing ones can help professionals remain relevant.

For employees who cannot commit to lengthy courses, experts recommended starting with their current responsibilities.

Jay suggests setting aside 15 to 20 minutes a few times a week to experiment with AI using real workplace scenarios. Merlerati recommended spending 30 to 45 minutes a week exploring how AI could improve a recurring task.

The focus should be on applying what is learnt rather than collecting certificates or switching between multiple tools.

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5. Communication, collaboration and empathy

As AI takes over more routine tasks, the ability to communicate clearly, build relationships and work with people could become an important differentiator.

Jay says employers will increasingly value emotional intelligence, relationship building, creativity and the ability to handle difficult conversations.

For example, a manager may use AI to draft employee feedback. But the tool cannot take responsibility for delivering the message with empathy, understanding an employee’s circumstances or rebuilding trust after a difficult conversation.

Merlerati also highlights communication and collaboration, including the ability to influence stakeholders, resolve disputes and work across teams.

Ashford says persuasion and empathy are important for building trust and managing emotionally difficult workplace situations.

Professionals can strengthen these skills by communicating clearly, handling disagreements constructively, understanding different perspectives and taking responsibility for team outcomes.

6. Problem-solving and decision-making

AI can provide information, suggest options and automate parts of a process. However, employees still need to identify the problem, assess possible solutions and decide what works best.

Jay identifies problem-solving as one of the key skills professionals should develop, saying it is what turns knowledge into results.

Merlerati says machines can provide options, but people must decide which one is right for the client, company and specific situation. He also stressed the importance of identifying the correct problem before using technology.

Mangalwedhe says professionals need to break complex work into tasks that AI can handle and then bring the results together. This requires an understanding of the overall objective and the ability to assess the final output.

For employees, this means using AI to explore possible solutions rather than relying on it to make decisions. They should be able to explain why they selected a particular approach, what information informed it and which risks they considered.

How can professionals demonstrate AI-readiness to employers?

Listing AI tools on a CV or describing oneself as “AI proficient” may not be enough to convince hiring managers. Experts said candidates should demonstrate how they have used technology to improve actual work.

Merlerati advises candidates to explain the problem they solved, the process they improved, the time saved and the outcome for the business. They should also describe the checks they carried out to verify the AI-generated output.

For instance, a candidate could explain how they used AI to analyse customer feedback, automate part of a reporting process or identify patterns in a dataset.

Mangalwedhe says candidates should focus on measurable outcomes rather than simply listing tools. He suggested describing improvements such as reducing the time spent preparing a report from four hours to 45 minutes through AI-assisted drafting and additional checks.

Ashford recommends preparing a specific example for job interviews. Candidates should explain the problem, the tool or method they used, what the initial output got wrong, how they refined it and how they verified the result.

Jay also advises professionals to highlight improvements in productivity, decision-making and work processes rather than simply listing software they have used.

What mistakes should employees avoid while upskilling for AI?

Experts caution against trying to learn every new AI tool or signing up for multiple courses without applying the knowledge to actual work.

Some common mistakes to avoid include:

Learning without practical application: Merlerati advises employees to identify time-consuming tasks in their current roles and explore how AI could make them faster or improve their quality.

Merlerati advises employees to identify time-consuming tasks in their current roles and explore how AI could make them faster or improve their quality. Trusting AI output without checking it: Employees should verify information rather than assume that AI-generated answers are always correct.

Employees should verify information rather than assume that AI-generated answers are always correct. Sharing confidential information: Ashford warns against uploading sensitive company data to public AI tools. Employees should use anonymised data when testing workflows and follow their organisation’s data policies.

Ashford warns against uploading sensitive company data to public AI tools. Employees should use anonymised data when testing workflows and follow their organisation’s data policies. Collecting certificates without experience: Jay says professionals should focus on practical skills rather than accumulating certifications.

Jay says professionals should focus on practical skills rather than accumulating certifications. Switching between too many tools: Mangalwedhe advises employees to choose one or two tools relevant to their jobs, apply them to real tasks and measure improvements in time, quality or rework.

What should professionals do in the next six months?

Experts recommend starting with small, practical changes rather than attempting a complete career transition into technology.

Their suggestions include:

Identify tasks that could change: Merlerati advises employees to assess which parts of their current roles could be automated or transformed, learn relevant AI tools and discuss changing workplace requirements with their managers.

Merlerati advises employees to assess which parts of their current roles could be automated or transformed, learn relevant AI tools and discuss changing workplace requirements with their managers. Set aside time to practise: Jay recommends evaluating existing skills, identifying how AI is affecting the industry and committing to one or two relevant capabilities. She also suggested exploring free or affordable courses through platforms such as LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and Google.

Jay recommends evaluating existing skills, identifying how AI is affecting the industry and committing to one or two relevant capabilities. She also suggested exploring free or affordable courses through platforms such as LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and Google. Use structured learning resources: Ashford recommends Google’s AI Essentials course on Coursera and Anthropic Academy’s free learning resources. She also suggested practising with an AI tool for 10 to 20 minutes a day.

Ashford recommends Google’s AI Essentials course on Coursera and Anthropic Academy’s free learning resources. She also suggested practising with an AI tool for 10 to 20 minutes a day. Apply AI to real work: Mangalwedhe advises professionals to choose one or two tools relevant to their jobs, use them on actual tasks and learn to recognise where AI fails.

The message from the experts is that professionals do not need to become AI specialists to remain relevant. They need to understand how technology can support their work while continuing to develop the judgement, experience and human capabilities that AI cannot easily replace.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. The skills discussed are intended to help professionals adapt to an AI-driven workplace and should not be considered a guarantee of job security or continued employment. The impact of AI may vary across industries, roles and organisations. Financial Express Digital does not encourage or discourage the use of AI.