UP board result 2016: Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has declared the results of class 12th examination on upresults.nic.in today putting an end to the wait of over 30 lakh students, meanwhile, class 10the results have been made available on indiaresults.com.

A total of 30,71,892 students have appeared for the exam this year including 17,09379 boys and 13,63, 513 girls.

Here is how to check your Class 12th results:

1. Go to upresults.nic.in

2. Click on U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2016 Results

3. Enter your seven digit Roll number

4. Click ‘Submit’ and you will be able to check your marks

Here is how to check your Class 10th results:

1. Go to indiaresults.com

2. Select ‘Uttar Pradesh’ in states list

3. Click on ‘High School Class X Examination Results 2016

4. Enter your Seven Digit roll number to get your marksheet.

The result is also available on Upmsp.nic.in and indiaresults.com