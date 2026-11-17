India’s technology hiring market is showing signs of a sustained recovery, with Hyderabad and Mumbai emerging as two of the fastest-growing markets for technology job openings. However, Bengaluru retains its position as the country’s largest tech hiring destination.

Active technology job openings in India are estimated at 1.30 lakh in November 2026. This is a 6% increase over October and a 27% rise from the year-ago period, according to the November edition of the Active Tech Jobs Outlook report by specialist staffing firm Xpheno. The figures reflect advertised vacancies rather than completed hires.

Bengaluru accounted for the largest share of openings among the cities tracked, with 35,000 active positions, registering a 13% month-on-month and 9% year-on-year increase. Hyderabad followed with 16,000 openings, up 60% year-on-year, while Chennai and Delhi NCR recorded 10,000 openings each.

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Mumbai, however, recorded the sharpest month-on-month growth among the major cities, with active tech openings rising 33% month-on-month to 8,000. The city also registered a 70% increase compared with November last year. These gains made it one of the strongest performers in the latest hiring outlook.

Pune reported 7,000 active openings. This was a 17% increase over the previous month and a 50% rise year-on-year. The numbers point to a recovery in technology hiring demand across India’s major cities, although the pace of expansion varies across locations. Bengaluru continues to dominate in terms of the volume of opportunities. The faster annual growth recorded in Hyderabad and Mumbai indicates that the recovery extends beyond Bengaluru.

Tech hiring sustains recovery

The technology hiring market has maintained its upward trajectory for five consecutive months after hitting a low in June 2026. The November outlook shows the longest sustained recovery in active tech demand over the past more than two years, according to Xpheno.

Technology jobs currently account for 52% of India’s total active talent demand tracked by Xpheno, up one percentage point from October and three percentage points from November 2025. This share has remained above the 50% mark for three consecutive months.

IT services drive demand

A significant share of the recovery is being driven by the IT services segment, which recorded 76,000 active openings in November. Demand in this category increased 15% month-on-month and surged 77% year-on-year, making it the principal contributor to the broader recovery.

Global capability centres (GCCs) also continued to expand their hiring activity. The segment recorded 19,000 active openings, accounting for around 15% of total tech demand. Openings in GCCs increased 6% over October and 58% compared with November 2025.Technology hiring demand in non-tech sectors stood at 7,000 openings, rising 17% month-on-month and 40% year-on-year.

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However, the picture was different for funded technology startups and software product companies. Funded tech startups recorded 11,000 openings, down 8% from the previous month and 21% year-on-year. Software product companies reported 12,000 openings, registering a 25% monthly decline and a 50% fall from the year-ago period.

The Big Four and Big Ten companies’ technology functions accounted for 5,000 openings, remaining flat month-on-month but increasing 25% year-on-year.

Mid-senior professionals remain in demand

The distribution of openings by experience level suggests that employers continue to prioritise professionals with some industry experience.

Mid-senior positions accounted for 70,000 openings, the largest experience category, representing 54% of total active tech demand. The segment grew 3% month-on-month and 19% year-on-year.

Entry-level opportunities stood at 16,000, increasing 7% over October and 14% compared with November 2025. Mid-junior openings recorded a sharper monthly increase of 29% to 9,000, while growing 55% year-on-year.

Senior-level openings, however, remained limited at 2,000, with volumes declining 20% from the year-ago period. Another 33,000 openings fell under the other or undefined category.

The figures indicate that while opportunities are available across experience levels, the largest concentration of advertised vacancies continues to be in mid-senior roles.

Full-time jobs and office-based roles dominate

Full-time employment continues to account for the bulk of technology job openings. The category recorded 97,000 openings in November, representing around 75% of total active demand. This was a 4% increase over October and a 14% rise year-on-year.

Internship and part-time opportunities reached 5,000, registering a 25% monthly increase and a 90% rise compared with November last year.

The report also points to the continued dominance of office-based employment. Work-from-office openings reached 1.07 lakh, accounting for 82% of active technology job openings. These positions increased 7% month-on-month and 51% year-on-year.

In comparison, fully remote openings declined to 9,000, falling 10% from October and 18% from a year ago. Hybrid positions stood at 14,000, growing 8% month-on-month but declining 30% year-on-year.

Project management roles see a major rise

Demand across technology functions also showed varied trends. Core technology and engineering roles continued to account for the largest share, with 65,000 openings, representing half of the total active tech demand. The category grew 7% month-on-month and 2% year-on-year.

Technology business development, sales and marketing roles recorded 15,000 openings, increasing 7% over October and 36% year-on-year.

IT project management emerged as one of the fastest-growing functional categories. Openings in the segment reached 4,000, rising 33% month-on-month and 90% year-on-year. Other technology functions recorded 42,000 openings, increasing 5% month-on-month and 90% year-on-year.

Technology consulting and advisory roles, meanwhile, declined 20% month-on-month to 4,000 openings, remaining flat compared with the year-ago period.

Megacities account for bulk of openings

The geographical distribution of job openings continues to favour major urban centres. Collectively, India’s megacities accounted for 95,000 active tech openings in November, representing approximately 73% of total demand. This marked a 14% monthly increase and a 30% rise year-on-year. In contrast, Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations recorded 35,000 openings, declining 13% month-on-month but increasing 21% compared with November 2025.