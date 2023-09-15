Skill India Digital Platform unveiled: How does it aim to revolutionise skilling initiatives?

The government launched the Skill India Digital Platform on Wednesday (September 13) with an aim to bring all skilling initiatives under a single umbrella. The Skill India Digital Platform is a comprehensive initiative aimed at offering support for entrepreneurship.

This unique platform encompasses over 264 skilling courses from 42,623 centers across India, providing avenues for job placement, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

According to an official statement, this platform application is accessible on the app store and Google Play Store and is available in multiple Indian languages.

Platform to ‘revolutionise talent hiring and promote career advancement’

The Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted India’s commitment to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to make digital networking accessible to all, including plans to provide optical fiber infrastructure to six lakh villages in the next three years. He said that these efforts are expected to particularly benefit the neo-middle class and middle class.

Pradhan also informed that the platform’s vision is to enhance skill development through innovation, accessibility, and personalization, focusing on digital technology and Industry 4.0 skills. It aims to revolutionise talent hiring, facilitate lifelong learning, and promote career advancement.

The Skill India Digital Platform aligns with the G20 framework for DPI and the digital economy. It serves as a comprehensive information hub for all government skilling and entrepreneurship initiatives, making it a valuable resource for citizens seeking career growth and continuous learning.

Moreover, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics, IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasised that the platform’s significance in preparing youth with future-ready skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and developing a workforce prepared for the digital age. He highlighted plans to expand the platform’s reach to target the entire workforce of 50 crore people and students studying in the sixth standard and above.

Chandrasekhar also stressed the growing importance of digital skills in the post-Covid world, with digital job opportunities outpacing those in non-digital sectors. Additionally, the event witnessed the signing of several MoUs with leading organizations to advance digital skilling, promote industry participation, and enhance learner engagement.