Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters for recruits in govt departments, calls them ‘Amrit Rakshaks’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits of government departments and organisations today at the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela. Calling them ‘Amrit Rakshaks’, the Prime Minister urged the new appointees to continue enhancing their abilities.

In a speech delivered via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the country’s economic growth is paving the way for the youth across sectors. He highlighted that sectors such as pharma and automobile have been growing at a fast pace. Talking about the pharma sector, he said it will create a huge job opportunity in future. “Both these industries (pharma and automobile industry) are going to further develop in the coming days,” he said.

Continuing on to the tourism sector, PM Modi pointed out that the sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to the Indian economy by 2030. It will create 13-14 crore new job opportunities for the youth, he added. The Prime Minister said India will become one of the world’s top three economies in this decade.

The Rozgar Mela is being held across the country at 45 locations. The Ministry of Home Affairs has seen recruitment in various central armed police forces (CAPfs) such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics control Bureau (NCB), along with the Delhi Police.

These new recruits will be joining various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations.

Amrit Rakshaks

The Prime Minister called the new recruits Amrit Rakshaks, saying these new appointees will be serving the nation over the next 25 years and will be “protecting the countrymen as well”. He congratulated all those who received their appointment letters. The government has made changes in the recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for the youth including the option of giving tests in more languages.

The recruits will be able to train themselves through an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, Karmayogi Prarambh, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available in ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.