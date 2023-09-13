RBI Assistant 2023 registrations begin at opportunities.rbi.org.in; Check eligibility criteria, important dates and more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday (September 13) issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant 2023. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the application process has already commenced and individuals can apply for the same on the official website of RBI – opportunities.rbi.org.in.

It may be noted that the last day to apply for the RBI Assistant 2023 recruitment drive is October 4. RBI is looking to fill as many as 450 Assistant vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates should know that the online preliminary test of this recruitment drive is scheduled for October 21 and 23, while the main exam is likely to take place on December 2.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Important Links

RBI Assistant notification 2023 – https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=4315

RBI Assistant 2023 direct link to apply – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiaaaug23/

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who are a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibetan refugees who came over to India before January 1, 1962 can apply for this recruitment drive. Additionally, those person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India can also apply.

However, for these candidates, an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India is required.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must meet the following age criteria:

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 28 years (as of September 1, 2023, with a birthdate between September 2, 1995, and September 1, 2003).

Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. Candidates need to have obtained their bachelor’s degree by September 1, 2023.

However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates have no minimum marks requirement but should possess a bachelor’s degree in pass class.

Ex-servicemen must have either a graduation or matriculation or equivalent examination along with a minimum of 15 years of defense service.

Proficiency in the language of the state falling under the recruiting office is required for candidates applying for a post in a particular recruiting office.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Preliminary examination

Main examination

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Language Test

Candidates who qualify in the main examination will undergo a language proficiency test in the official/local language(s) of the concerned state.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Application Fee