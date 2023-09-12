PM DAKSH portal to help find jobs for specially-abled people, here’s how it works

In order to help people with disabilities have access to training, enrolling in skill development courses and finding employment opportunities, the government on Monday launched the PM DAKSH portal.

The portal was launched by Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The department has set a goal to add 25,000 jobs on the portal by Diwali, Department of People with Disabilities Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said.

Purpose of the portal

A senior official said that the portal aims to help people with disabilities (PwD) integrate into the mainstream economy and develop them as a productive part of India’s workforce.

Individuals between the ages of 15 to 59 are eligible for enrolment under the National Action Plan (NAP) for Skill Development of PwDs.

The training to the people are given through various government and non-government organistations who have been empanelled with the department as training partners. Till date the scheme has enrolled 1.32 lakh PwDs and Rs 137.53 crore has been disbursed from 2016-17 to 2022-23, the official claimed.

The key features of PM DAKSH-DEPwD include seamless registration of PwDs, course selection from a list of over 250 skill development courses suited to their interests and needs, access to training partners, employment opportunities and access to online study materials.

The portal is connected with various companies, including Amazon and Youth4Jobs, geo-tagging job vacancies for PwDs across India, bridging the gap between employers and job seekers, as per an official.

