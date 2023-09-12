Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: OSEPA announces 20,000 vacancies, application process to begin soon – All details here

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) on Sunday (September 10) released an official notification announcing a significant opportunity for people who aspire to join the teaching profession. OSEPA issued vacancies for over 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools.

The application process for these positions is set to commence on September 13 and will continue until October 10. Interested candidates can apply online via the official website, osepa.odisha.gov.in.

Details regarding the distribution of these vacancies based on categories and districts will soon be accessible on the same website. OSEPA has explicitly stated that applications will exclusively be accepted through the online mode, with no provision for offline submissions or alternative methods. Furthermore, it has been clarified that there will be no examination fee associated with this recruitment drive.

Candidates must note that they will be selected for recruitment on the basis of marks secured in the computer-based test. Crucial information such as the examination date, timing, and designated examination centers will be specified on the candidates’ admit cards. Additionally, for a comprehensive understanding of the examination syllabus, applicants are encouraged to visit the official website.

Odisha Junior Teacher recruitment in 2023: Here’s a simplified guide on how to apply

Visit the official website at osepa.odisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link for applying for the Junior Teacher recruitment for the year 2023.

Begin the application process by registering on the portal and proceed to fill out the application form.

Ensure you upload all the necessary documents as required during the application process.

Once you’ve completed the form and attached the required documents, submit it electronically.

Make sure to save a copy of the final page for your records and future reference.

Odisha OSEPA Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Only those candidates who fall within the age range of 18 years to 38 years as of the date of the advertisement’s publication can apply. It’s important to note that there may be age relaxations in accordance with government regulations.

Odisha OSEPA Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria