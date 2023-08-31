Jobs in India: What are employers looking for this festive season? Details here

Leading global matching and hiring platform Indeed launched a survey to dig into the hiring outlook ahead of the festive season and found that the employers are anticipating an 18% rise in hiring activity for the upcoming festive season.

The survey looked into how the industries are harnessing the celebratory spirits to meet their workforce demand and create opportunities. This study was carried out amongst 1,127 employers and 2,593 jobseekers between April – June 2023 and was conducted by ValuVox on behalf of Indeed.

The survey found that firms have made provisions for providing benefits which most of the candidates prefer. However, the same cannot be said for certain perks. In case of some perks, the candidates and employers are not on the same page. While 16% of job seekers preferred festive rewards and gifts, only 9% of employers are extending these offerings. Similarly, 14% of candidates prioritised value performance-based appreciation, however merely 8% of employers shared the same view. These contradicting views can be ascribed to the fact that since the employers are giving increased earnings and incentives, they believe it will compensate for additional gifts and merit-based rewards.

Indeed has found that about 69% of the employers in the markets are in search of temporary workers this season. Additionally, 20% plan to onboard gig workers, including freelancers, consultants and independent contractors, to effectively handle the anticipated workload.

Discussing the survey findings, Indeed India Head of Sales, Sashi Kumar, said that the sectors like e-commerce, retail logistics and supply chain are leading the job creation and economic growth for blue-collar workers who serve in roles like delivery executives, warehouse staff, in-store retail jobs, and more. “We anticipate a steady growth in hiring throughout the rest of the year, across tier 1 and 2 cities and industries,” he added.

Certain job roles are emerging as focal points of demand this season. These posts not only fulfill the requirements of businesses but also ring in captivating prospects for job seekers to establish themselves across diverse sectors.

In its survey, Indeed found that In-shop demonstrators, digital marketers and call center operators, and retail sales are among the six most in-demand jobs this season. Besides these, logistics and warehousing roles, customer and partner seller services and beauty consultants are also in the top six most sought-after job positions.