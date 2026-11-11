Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab saw the highest unemployment rates in the July-September quarter, and joblessness much higher than the national average of 5.1%, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey data.

These states, along with Chhattisgarh, have consistently seen high unemployment in 2026, with youth joblessness generally staying above 20%.

The unemployment rate was the highest in J&K in the September quarter at 9.4%, followed by Kerala at 8.7%. Andhra Pradesh and Punjab followed with both seeing an unemployment rate of 7.8%.

Even in the April-June quarter, J&K and Kerala saw some of the highest joblessness rates, but were behind Chhattisgarh, where unemployment rate was 12.8%. Chhattisgarh’s unemployment rate moderated to 7.7% in July-September, still the fifth highest among the 22 states and Union Territories for which data is available.

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“The unemployment rate depends how much a state has industrialised or how much mechanisation of agriculture labour is happening,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

“For Punjab, there could be more mechanisation of agricultural labour happening, which is leading to high unemployment,” Sabnavis said.

Youth unemployment—for those aged between 15 and 29 years—was highest in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K at 28.9%, 26.4%, and 26.2%, respectively. At the all India level, youth unemployment was 15.3% in July-September.

While J&K and Kerala saw the highest unemployment rates, the overall labour market scenario was different with diverging labour force participation rates (LFPR)—the percentage of persons working or seeking or available for work.

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J&K saw a LFPR of 60.5% in the September quarter, much higher than the national average of 55.5%. This suggests that a high number of people are seeking work but not enough jobs are available.

“For Jammu and Kashmir, not much industrialisation has happened so far, so job opportunities are limited with tourism going up and down,” Sabnavis said. In Kerala, the high unemployment rate was accompanied by a low LFPR of 50.9%. This suggests a weak labour market where few people are working and even those seeking work are unable to find it. It also reflects the state’s high migration rate.

The unemployment rate was lowest in Karnataka and Gujarat, two heavily industrialised states. Maharashtra and Delhi also saw unemployment rates lower than the national average.