The IT services industry is witnessing a recovery in hiring, challenging the narrative that artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and a weak demand environment are prompting companies to cut jobs.

However, the nature of recruitment is changing, with firms increasingly looking for specialised skills in generative AI, data engineering, cloud and cybersecurity rather than simply adding capacity for traditional outsourcing work.

According to investment advisory firm Vallum Capital, 24 listed IT services companies have added more than 31,000 employees since April this year, twice the total recruitment undertaken by the industry during the entire previous financial year ended March 2026. The numbers suggest that hiring appetite is returning as companies see greater traction in AI-led projects and their bench strength recovers moderately.

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Among the large companies, Infosys hired 8,000 college graduates in the second quarter of FY27 alone. During its earnings press conference, CEO and MD Salil Parekh reiterated the company’s annual hiring target of 20,000, saying more than half of the planned recruitment had already been completed in the first half. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCLTech added 4,258 and 6,450 employees, respectively, during the September quarter. TCS had also added 9,279 employees in the June quarter, its highest quarterly increase in four years. HCLTech, however, is reported to be looking at capping its FY27 hiring at 11,000.

The recovery, though, is not translating into a uniform increase in recruitment across job categories. Companies are becoming more selective, with hiring increasingly determined by the skills required to execute complex technology projects.

“AI-first roles are now a little over 30% of new tech demand. The rest is still the wider engineering and delivery base,” Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said. These newer requirements include Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE), who take AI applications from pilot projects to deployment at client locations, agentic AI engineers and professionals specialising in AI governance.

At R Systems, hiring continues across full-stack and backend development, cloud, DevOps, data engineering and quality engineering, alongside newer requirements such as GenAI and LLM engineers, LLMOps engineers and AI solutions engineers. “Hiring is more selective and shaped by specific client needs and evolving skill requirements,” Satyadeep Mishra, chief human resources officer at R Systems, said. Data engineers capable of building AI-ready pipelines and testing specialists familiar with AI-assisted tools are also seeing increased demand.

The shift reflects the changing nature of contracts won by IT companies. A significant proportion of large deals involve consolidation and modernisation of technology infrastructure, requiring employees who can integrate AI into existing systems and deliver more complex solutions. Consequently, routine work in application maintenance, manual testing and L1/L2 support is facing pressure, even as demand for software development, cybersecurity, cloud and solutioning capabilities remains healthy.

However, the emergence of specialised AI roles does not mean traditional IT jobs are disappearing. “A tester or support engineer hired today is expected to use AI tools every day, so the job title stays the same while the work changes underneath it,” according to Raj Goodman Anand, founder of consulting firm AI-First Mindset. Pure AI specialist roles account for around 10-15% of new hires, he added, with the bulk of recruitment still taking place across conventional services functions.

The challenge for the industry is the shortage of people with advanced AI skills. Randstad Digital found that around 11% of machine learning and AI engineering positions, including roles involving AI integration, deployment and governance, remained vacant in the Indian job market. Companies will therefore have to balance hiring specialists from outside with retraining their existing workforce, said Milind Shah, MD of Randstad Digital India.