Technology professionals in India are earning annual compensation packages of up to Rs 4.3 crore. The lowest package among the country’s top 20 earners is Rs 1.7 crore, according to a report by workplace community platform Blind.
The report, titled ‘India Salary 2026: Top 20 Total Compensation Packages’, is based on a discussion about technology salaries. The discussion is based on the information tech professionals shared about their compensation on the platform.
Top 20 salaries range from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 4.3 crore
The highest compensation package reported in the analysis is Rs 4.3 crore; the 20th package stands at Rs 1.7 crore. These are total compensation figures and should not be confused with fixed annual salaries.
The report’s company tags include Meta, Uber, Walmart, Nvidia, Amazon, Google, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Rippling, Microsoft, Confluent, Stripe, Grab, Goldman Sachs, Atlassian and Salesforce.
|SR no
|Company
|Role
|Years of Experience (YOE)
|Total Compensation (₹ crore)
|1
|Meta
|M2 Manager
|14
|4.3
|2
|Uber
|Principal
|12
|3.85
|3
|Walmart
|Director of Engineering
|18+
|3.25
|4
|NVIDIA
|Not shared
|8
|3.23
|5
|Amazon
|Senior SDE (L6)
|19
|3.2
|6
|Staff
|9
|3.1
|7
|Airbnb
|Staff (Remote)
|10
|3.05
|8
|Undisclosed Series B startup
|Director of Engineering
|10
|2.62
|9
|Uber
|Staff
|10
|2.5
|10
|Uber
|Engineering Manager
|13
|2.3
|11
|Not shared
|~12
|2.25
|12
|Rippling
|Not shared
|8
|2.2
|13
|Microsoft
|Not shared
|12
|2.2
|14
|Confluent
|Not shared
|13
|2.1
|15
|Stripe
|Not shared
|7
|2
|16
|Grab
|Senior EM
|13
|2
|17
|Goldman Sachs
|Quant
|11
|1.9
|18
|Atlassian
|Not shared
|12
|1.8
|19
|Salesforce
|Not shared
|13
|1.8
|20
|Undisclosed company
|Not shared
|15
|1.7
Most top earners have around 12 years of experience
One detail that stands out is the experience of these high earners. According to Blind, the top 20 professionals have an average of around 12 years of work experience.
Most of them work as Staff-level engineers, engineering managers or directors. These are senior positions that involve more than writing code or managing everyday operations. They often require employees to make major technical decisions, lead teams and oversee large projects.
This indicates that multi-crore compensation packages largely go to professionals who have spent years building their expertise and moving into senior roles. The findings come from a discussion focused on Bengaluru, which remains one of India’s biggest technology employment hubs. The interest around the discussion also points to how closely professionals follow salary trends, particularly at multinational technology companies.