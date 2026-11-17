Technology professionals in India are earning annual compensation packages of up to Rs 4.3 crore. The lowest package among the country’s top 20 earners is Rs 1.7 crore, according to a report by workplace community platform Blind.

The report, titled ‘India Salary 2026: Top 20 Total Compensation Packages’, is based on a discussion about technology salaries. The discussion is based on the information tech professionals shared about their compensation on the platform.

Top 20 salaries range from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 4.3 crore

The highest compensation package reported in the analysis is Rs 4.3 crore; the 20th package stands at Rs 1.7 crore. These are total compensation figures and should not be confused with fixed annual salaries.

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The report’s company tags include Meta, Uber, Walmart, Nvidia, Amazon, Google, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Rippling, Microsoft, Confluent, Stripe, Grab, Goldman Sachs, Atlassian and Salesforce.

SR no Company Role Years of Experience (YOE) Total Compensation (₹ crore) 1 Meta M2 Manager 14 4.3 2 Uber Principal 12 3.85 3 Walmart Director of Engineering 18+ 3.25 4 NVIDIA Not shared 8 3.23 5 Amazon Senior SDE (L6) 19 3.2 6 Google Staff 9 3.1 7 Airbnb Staff (Remote) 10 3.05 8 Undisclosed Series B startup Director of Engineering 10 2.62 9 Uber Staff 10 2.5 10 Uber Engineering Manager 13 2.3 11 LinkedIn Not shared ~12 2.25 12 Rippling Not shared 8 2.2 13 Microsoft Not shared 12 2.2 14 Confluent Not shared 13 2.1 15 Stripe Not shared 7 2 16 Grab Senior EM 13 2 17 Goldman Sachs Quant 11 1.9 18 Atlassian Not shared 12 1.8 19 Salesforce Not shared 13 1.8 20 Undisclosed company Not shared 15 1.7

Most top earners have around 12 years of experience

One detail that stands out is the experience of these high earners. According to Blind, the top 20 professionals have an average of around 12 years of work experience.

Most of them work as Staff-level engineers, engineering managers or directors. These are senior positions that involve more than writing code or managing everyday operations. They often require employees to make major technical decisions, lead teams and oversee large projects.

This indicates that multi-crore compensation packages largely go to professionals who have spent years building their expertise and moving into senior roles. The findings come from a discussion focused on Bengaluru, which remains one of India’s biggest technology employment hubs. The interest around the discussion also points to how closely professionals follow salary trends, particularly at multinational technology companies.