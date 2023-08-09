Indian Railways announces over 2.4 lakh vacancies for various posts – Check details here

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (August 7) shared the list of zone-wise and post-wise railway vacancies. According to the railway department, there are as many as 2,48,895 vacancies in all zones of the Railway in Group C posts while 2,070 posts are vacant in Group A & B posts. The railway department shared the details of the vacancies in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The Indian Railways recruitment website also informed that the department is gearing up to release more than 2.4 lakhs vacancies shortly, primarily aimed at Safety staff, Assistant Station Masters (ASM), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), and Ticket Collectors (TC).

The Indian Railway Board typically releases recruitment notifications categorised by groups. Within the railway department, all positions are classified into two main groups: Gazetted, which comprises Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts, and Non-Gazetted, encompassing Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts.

Outlined below are the listed positions along with the corresponding educational qualifications required for each group:

Group A: This category typically includes posts that are filled through competitive exams conducted by UPSC, such as the Civil Service Exam, Engineering Service Exam, and Combined Medical Service Examination.

Group B: Group B posts entail Section Officers Grade positions, which are upgraded roles from Group ‘C’ railway employees on a deputation basis.

Group C: Under Group C, you will find a variety of roles including Station Master, Ticket Collector, Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, Safety staff, Traffic Apprentice, and various Engineering posts (Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication, Civil, Mechanical), among others.

Group D: Group D encompasses roles like Track-man, Helper, Assistant Points Man, Safaiwala / Safaiwali, Gunman, Peon, and various other positions across different cells and boards within the railway department.

How to apply for Railways Jobs 2023

Step 1. Visit the official Indian Railway website at “indianrailways.gov.in”.

Step 2. Choose your desired RRB Region, RRC, or metro rail option.

Step 3. Select the specific region or department you wish to apply for.

Step 4. Access the recruitment section and carefully review the provided notification.

Step 5. Proceed to the online application form and complete it accurately.

Step 6. Please note that an Aadhar Card is mandatory for railway job applications.

Step 7. Make the necessary payment for the application fees, and then click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 8. Don’t forget to save or print a copy of your submitted application for future reference.