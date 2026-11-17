Indians are nearly twice as keen as the global average to start their own businesses, with 85% of those surveyed in India saying they have entrepreneurial ambitions against 46% across six markets, according to LinkedIn‘s Small Business data for 2026 shared with FE.

The appetite is sharpest among younger Indians. 94% of Gen Z and 90% of millennials in India have entrepreneurial ambitions, against 72% and 63% globally. 70% of Indian Gen Z plan to start a business or side hustle within three years, compared with 50% globally, the data showed.

The ambition holds across genders. Among those in India who want to start a business, 91% of women and 94% of men expect to do so in the next few years.

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India’s existing founders have already built AI into how they work. 96% of small business founders surveyed in India use AI. Among Indian founders who said AI and digital tools helped them start or run their business, 36% said these let them offer products or services they could not provide earlier.

Yet when a decision really counts, Indian founders turn first to their professional network. 41% go to their network first, ahead of expert advisers at 39% and AI tools at 38%. Both networks and AI tools rank higher in India than globally, where 35% of founders turn to their network first and 25% to AI tools, LinkedIn said.

88% of Indian founders believe a strong professional network will become more valuable as AI plays a larger role in their business, against a global average of 78%. 89% said their network had been important to starting or growing their business, compared with 76% globally.

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Founders are also using their personal brand to grow. 80% of Indian founders said they have had to become content creators as well, using their personal brand to build credibility and reach, against 73% globally. 88% said they are building a personal brand to grow their business, compared with 76% globally, and 86% said showing up authentically online is as important as showing up in person, against 78% globally.

The research was conducted by Censuswide among 12,000 nationally representative respondents across the US, UK, France, Germany, India and Australia between October 9 and 19, 2026. A separate study covered 6,000 founders, entrepreneurs and small business owners running businesses with fewer than 50 employees in the same six countries between October 6 and 15.