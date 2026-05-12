A simple WhatsApp message labelled “Forwarded many times” reportedly became the first major clue that led investigators to uncover the suspected leak of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 question paper. What initially appeared to officials as a possible isolated circulation of a “guess paper” soon raised alarm after investigators realised the document had already spread widely across student networks and coaching circles through WhatsApp forwards.

The Indian Express reported that the development eventually culminated in the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, affecting nearly 22 lakh students across the country.

NTA cancels NEET UG 2026, CBI probe ordered

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially announced that the examination would be cancelled and reconducted on fresh dates to be announced later. It also confirmed that the Centre had decided to hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities. In its statement, the NTA said it will fully cooperate with investigators and provide all records, materials and assistance required for the inquiry.

Rajasthan SOG traces leak through multiple states

So far, the investigation conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police revealed a complex chain of circulation involving multiple individuals across different states.

According to preliminary findings, the alleged “guess paper” was first shared by Sikar resident Rakesh Mandawariya, who was reportedly in Dehradun at the time.

Investigators believe the document was then sent to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district studying in Kerala. The student allegedly forwarded it to a friend in Sikar again. From there, the document reportedly spread rapidly through students, coaching contacts and career counsellors.

Paying guest owner under scanner

According to The Indian Express, the PDF later reached the owner of a paying guest accommodation in Sikar, who allegedly circulated it further among students staying there.

Interestingly, the same PG owner later approached the police to complain about the suspected leak. However, investigators are now examining whether the complaint was filed after the document had already become too widely circulated, possibly to avoid suspicion or arrest.

Police officials stressed that several aspects of the case, including the precise origin of the material and the full circulation trail, are still under investigation and have not yet been conclusively established.

‘Guess paper’ matched over 100 NEET questions

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the leaked material consisted of a 150-page PDF containing more than 400 questions. According to investigators, nearly 120 of those questions reportedly appeared in the actual NEET examination.

Bansal said the document had been circulating among students weeks before the exam and may have been in circulation for nearly a month.

He added that the inquiry was proving to be a slow and painstaking process because the material had spread through multiple mobile phones and WhatsApp groups.

Officials also fear the questions may have been printed and distributed physically, making the trail even harder to track.

More than two dozen detained

So far, the Rajasthan SOG has detained over two dozen individuals in connection with the case, including students and career counsellors. However, no formal arrests had been made at the time of the latest update.

Investigators are continuing digital forensics and tracing communication records to determine how the alleged paper leak originated and spread before the examination.

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP government of cover-up

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP-led state government of attempting to suppress the matter for nearly two weeks. The former Rajasthan CM said the cancellation of the examination itself indicated the scale of the alleged malpractice and claimed the state government failed to act despite early indications of irregularities.

He also alleged that no FIR was initially filed in the matter and compared the controversy to earlier recruitment examination scandals in Rajasthan. The BJP government, however, has not accepted the allegations of a deliberate cover-up.