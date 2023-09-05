Zell Education aims to empower students with more than 100 placement partnerships.

Zell Education, an ed-tech platform specialising in education, finance and accounts has announced its mission to empower students with promising career prospects. The institution claims to have forged partnerships with more than 100 organisations, further underscoring its commitment to providing students with placements and career-enriching experiences. Through collaborations with a diverse array of placement partners, including multinational corporations and industry leaders such as EY, GT, KPMG, HDFC, Aston Cater, Motilal, Acies, Bathiya, Outbooks and Colliers, Zell Education is charting a path for its students to thrive in their careers, according to an official release.

The selection process for these placement partners has been exceedingly thorough, with a keen focus on criteria such as the alignment of their job requirements with the curriculum taught at Zell, the caliber of job and internship opportunities they offer, their geographic reach, the real-world applicability of the skills gained and access to valuable industry insights. These criteria are designed to ensure that students not only acquire practical knowledge and skill development but also benefit from a rich network of industry professionals, the release mentioned.

“We firmly believe that these placement partnerships will significantly benefit its students. These collaborations offer students the opportunity for practical application of their knowledge, skill development, access to industry insights, networking opportunities, increased confidence, hands-on learning, and personal growth,” Pratham Barot co-founder, CEO, Zell Education said.

Also Read JD Institute of Fashion Technology aims to elevate design education in India

Furthermore, Zell Education plans to diversify its network of placement partners by venturing into various industries and forging global partnerships. Additionally, the institution is committed to offer comprehensive placement preparation workshops aimed at arming students with the requisite skills and knowledge, It added.