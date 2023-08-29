XED introduces second edition of Cornell Maha 60 Accelerator programme in partnership with Cornell University, Maharashtra govt.

XED, an executive education provider, has commenced the second edition of the Cornell Maha60 Accelerator programme in partnership with Cornell University and the Government of Maharashtra. The Initiative aims to unfold a new chapter in transformative learning for aspiring entrepreneurs and pioneering start-ups domiciled in Maharashtra, according to an official release.

Maha60 commenced with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked in 2019, forging a partnership between Cornell University, United States of America (USA) and the Industries Department of the Government of Maharashtra. Expanding upon the achievements of its inaugural group, the batch of 2023-24 within the Cornell Maha 60 Accelerator programme stands on the brink of reshaping worldwide education and comprehensive advancement, the release mentioned.

In its second iteration, the programme has garnered 10,000 registrations, with over 650 vetted applicants competing for a sought-after position within the programme. “This programme epitomises our commitment to providing aspiring entrepreneurs with access to world-class learning while fostering a dynamic community of transformative leaders. As XED, Cornell University, and the Maharashtra government come together once again, this program reaffirms its dedication to driving change and nurturing the trailblazers of tomorrow,” John Kallelil, CEO, XED, said.

Also Read National War Memorial chapter introduced in NCERT grade 7th curriculum to foster patriotism

The selection process gives priority to individuals with ancestral ties to Maharashtra and advanced degrees. Drawing inspiration from the figures of Maharashtra’s history, such as Mahatma Phule, Chatrapati Shahu, and Dr. Ambedkar, alongside India’s constitutional principles, the Business Accelerator programme actively promotes applications from women entrepreneurs and individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, as per the release.