Why Yogi Adityanath govt announced closure of Lucknow schools today? Details here

Lucknow has been drenched in heavy rainfall causing closure of schools in Lucknow today. Yogi Adityanath’s government issued a notice to both government and private educational institutions as an information about the closure of schools. One-day holiday has been announced for all classes in urban as well as rural schools.

Suryapal Gangwar, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, issued an official notice to the principals of schools and education officers, which mandated the closure of schools within the districts. The decision was taken due to the weather conditions and advisory from the meteorological department which forecasted heavy rainfall along with probable lighting.

It was via a tweet by the District Magistrate that announced the closure of schools on Monday, 11 September 2023.

Severe Rainfall Hits Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

In the wake of torrential rainfall, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has been inundated, compelling local residents to seek refuge indoors. The relentless downpour has led to extensive flooding of roads and nearby areas, causing significant disruptions in the flow of traffic, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. For updates on the official closure notices, citizens can visit the official website lucknow.nic.in. Lucknow has experienced its most substantial monsoon deluge this year, with over 90 mm of precipitation accumulating within a mere 12-hour timeframe.

Anticipated Rainfall Across 35 Uttar Pradesh Districts



Cyclonic circulation patterns are expected to bring varied levels of rainfall to numerous districts in Uttar Pradesh today. The Meteorological Department has issued forecasts indicating that heavy to very heavy rain is likely in districts such as Etawah, Auraiya, Gonda, Kannauj, Ayodhya, and Basti due to these meteorological conditions. Furthermore, around 35 districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms. Citizens have been encouraged to stay updated on official closure notices by visiting the official website lucknow.nic.in.