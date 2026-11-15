Days after early enrolment figures across foreign university campuses in India pointed to a cautious start — with inaugural batches averaging a median of just 20 students per programme (as reported by FE) — first-mover Deakin University is laying out an aggressive expansion roadmap for its GIFT City campus in Gujarat, targeting an intake of 100 students for its July 2027 cycle across three postgraduate programmes.

Explaining the university’s strategy in the country, David Halliwell, deputy vice-chancellor (Partnerships) at Deakin University, told this newspaper that the institution is focused on engaging “in India, with India, for India.”

“We definitely plan to leverage Deakin’s expertise in industry-interfaced, real-world learning along with the Deakin TALENT programme, including immersion in India,” Halliwell said, noting that the university is tapping into its legacy corporate partnerships and alumni network to build employability outcomes.

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The numbers reflect steady upward traction from inaugural benchmarks. For its latest July 2026 cohort (Cohort 3), the GIFT City campus enrolled 48 students across its existing Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional) courses. To hit its three-digit intake goal next year, Deakin has expanded its portfolio by launching a Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional) with an initial planned capacity of 25 seats. According to institutional data, early application volumes for the July 2027 intake have surged by roughly 150% compared to previous recruitment cycles, well ahead of the primary admission and conversion window that runs between December and January.

For foreign universities attempting to translate global brand equity into domestic classroom seats, the decisive test remains local corporate integration. On that front, Deakin reports having empanelled 58 organisations and conducted 45 job-readiness and industry-interfaced skilling sessions as of late October 2026. Cumulative placement outcomes across cohorts currently stand at 65%, with the ongoing placement cycle still underway.

Recruiters tapping into the GIFT City talent pool include National Australia Bank (NAB), BHP, and Decimal Point Analytics, with repeat hiring by firms such as NAB underscoring early employer confidence. Meanwhile, a segment of graduates has opted for non-placement trajectories, including joining family businesses, launching entrepreneurial ventures, or pursuing doctoral research.

The push to deepen domestic delivery also comes at a time when tightening international student visa rules in traditional study-abroad destinations have prompted Indian students and parents to weigh local alternatives more carefully. Halliwell maintained that shifting policy settings in Australia have not altered the core academic or student experience.

“Through our South Asia office here in New Delhi, we still have a very high success rate of genuine students getting their visas and going ahead for successful educational journeys in Australia, at Deakin,” he said. “Genuine students who meet the criteria should not be discouraged by regulatory headlines.”

As more foreign universities prepare to open branch campuses in India under the National Education Policy 2020, Deakin’s trajectory at GIFT City suggests that while opening a campus is only the first step, scaling student numbers will depend heavily on niche, tech-led curricula, and demonstrable placement pipelines.