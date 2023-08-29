VES College of Architecture invites applications for B.Arch 2023-2024 admissions via CAP rounds.

The Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture announces the initiation of admissions for its B.Arch programme for the academic year 2023-2024, facilitated through the SCET CELL CAP round. The registration for candidates seeking admission through the CAP round will continue to be accessible until 5:00 PM on September 2nd, 2023. The educational institution holds approval from the Council of Architecture (COA) and maintains an affiliation with the University of Mumbai. Additionally, it has received recognition from the Government of Maharashtra, according to an official release.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates should be Indian citizens and hold a minimum aggregate score of 45% in their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science examinations, comprising Physics and Mathematics. For those belonging to the Reserved Category (RC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in Maharashtra, a relaxed requirement of 40% is applicable. Alternatively, a (10+3) Diploma with Mathematics at a 45% aggregate (or 40% for RC, EWS, PWD in Maharashtra) is also acceptable. In addition to academic qualifications, aspiring individuals need to have cleared architecture aptitude tests such as NTA-JEE or NATA, the release stated.

VESCOA operates as a Sindhi minority Institute, adhering to a strict policy of refraining from any form of management quota or capitation fees. Notably, all available seats are relinquished to the SCET CELL for the purpose of admission through the CAP round, the release mentioned.

Over the span of five years, the B.Arch programme at VESCOA is dedicated to raising students’ awareness of constructing sustainable habitats, all the while maintaining a commitment to academic excellence. The primary emphasis lies in cultivating a comprehensive understanding of socio-cultural, environmental, technological, aesthetic and philosophical principles within the realm of architectural education. The curriculum is designed to foster interdisciplinary learning and proficiency in contemporary architectural tools, complemented by practical hands-on experiences, as per the release.