UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 counselling: Important guidelines and choice filling; check details here

Choice-filling process for UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 counselling opens today

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
UP NEET UG Round 2 (representational image)

The choice-filling window for UP NEET counselling round 2 will open under the direction of the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training. At upneet.gov.in, candidates can fill out their selections and then lock them till August 26, 2023. The UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on August 28, 2023, based on the choices made. 

Between August 29 and September 4, all candidates who have been given seats must report to the designated institutes. For MBBS/BDS admission to government, private, dentistry, and medical institutions and universities, the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 is held.

Also Read

How to select preferences for UP NEET 2023 round 2 counseling process?

On the official website, upneet.gov.in, applicants can submit their selections for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling. The deadline for submission of choices is August 26 at 5 p.m. They can take these instructions to complete the UP NEET counselling 2023 choice filling and locking process:

Also Read

Step 1: Visit upneet.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for UG (MBBS/BDS) registration. 

Step 3: Enter your login information to complete the application form.

Step 4: Select your top colleges and secure it

Step 5: Save the application form for later use by downloading it.

Also Read

Guidelines for filling UP NEET UG Choice

  • Candidates will have the opportunity to select from Seat Against Cancellation (SAC) beside vacant, not reported, and resigned seats in the first round during the choice-filling procedure in round two. A pre-admitted candidate’s seat in the SAC will be given to another applicant in accordance with the guidelines if a seat becomes available.
  • Applicants must lock their selections after filling them out. Candidates will not be counted in the seat distribution process if they do not lock their selections.
  • The candidate will not be required to select the seat they entered in the first round during the choice-filling process because if the seat is allotted to them during the second round of allotment, they will need to reappear at the nodal centre and complete the admission process for the assigned seat in order to avoid having their admission approved. 

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 19:30 IST

