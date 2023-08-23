The choice-filling window for UP NEET counselling round 2 will open under the direction of the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training. At upneet.gov.in, candidates can fill out their selections and then lock them till August 26, 2023. The UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on August 28, 2023, based on the choices made.

Between August 29 and September 4, all candidates who have been given seats must report to the designated institutes. For MBBS/BDS admission to government, private, dentistry, and medical institutions and universities, the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 is held.

How to select preferences for UP NEET 2023 round 2 counseling process?

On the official website, upneet.gov.in, applicants can submit their selections for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling. The deadline for submission of choices is August 26 at 5 p.m. They can take these instructions to complete the UP NEET counselling 2023 choice filling and locking process:

Step 1: Visit upneet.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for UG (MBBS/BDS) registration.

Step 3: Enter your login information to complete the application form.

Step 4: Select your top colleges and secure it

Step 5: Save the application form for later use by downloading it.

Guidelines for filling UP NEET UG Choice