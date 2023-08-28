Unstop appoints Alekhya Chakrabarty to spearhead Marketing and growth.

Unstop, a category-creating community engagement and hiring platform which connects students and graduates with opportunities, announces the appointment of Alekhya Chakrabarty as Vice President – Marketing and Growth to drive marketing and growth initiatives. With a specialisation in growth and brand marketing, Chakrabarty excels in crafting influential brand narratives and steering revenue growth through strategies, adept team leadership and project execution, according to an official release.

Alekhya has demonstrated his expertise through his tenure at notable companies like Nestle, Unilever, ITC and Emami. He is a graduate of IMT Ghaziabad and his most recent role involved heading the marketing division at Sunstone, a startup focused on higher education. Alekhya’s proficiency is acknowledged by his designation as a ‘Top Voice’ in Brand Management on LinkedIn. Additionally, he operates a marketing podcast titled East India Marketing Company, dedicated to fostering discussions on subjects such as growth, content, culture, and commerce, the release mentioned.

“Unstop is on a quest to revolutionise the way talent and employers meet in today’s competitive market. The possibilities of this digital playground to empower fresh talent to achieve their dreams by realizing their full potential is endless. I look forward to fueling user growth on the platform and cultivating impactful connections with our vibrant community to make brand Unstop a category leader,” Alekhya Chakrabarty said.

Furthermore, Unstop, in its inaugural institutional funding round, has secured $5 million, with primary investment coming from Mynavi, a job board located in Japan. Other contributors to this funding cycle included Coursera, Venture Catalysts, 9 Unicorns and Pankaj Bansal from Caret Capital, as per the release.

“I envision Unstop to be a consumer brand. A brand that is made for the consumers and encompasses their ideas and beliefs. So when I was sure of this decision, deep down I knew we needed a brand custodian , who has been there and managed iconic brands, in order to create something exemplary. I believe Alekhya shall drive growth, guide our teams and build a brand that becomes memorable,” Ankit Agarwal, founder, CEO, Unstop, said.