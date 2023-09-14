UNIVO Education partners with CII at EduSummit 2023 in New Delhi.

scorecardresearch
During the fourth edition of EduSummit 2023′ held in New Delhi on August 29, 2023, UNIVO Education, an online higher education company, announced its collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This event featured three panel discussions that brought together a distinguished assembly of speakers, including industry luminaries, university vice-chancellors and directors, as well as prominent figures in the field of education from both national and international organisations, according to an official release. 

These discussions delved into various dimensions of the education sector, covering topics such as harnessing emerging technologies in higher education, advancing global integration in higher education and innovative approaches to bridging education and employability, the release mentioned.

“EduSummit 2023 provided an exceptional platform for policymakers, regulators, multilateral agencies, academia, and corporate leaders to engage in discussions, debates, and action plans related to higher education and employability. We remain committed to conveying the significant issues and opportunities highlighted during the Summit to policymakers and regulators through the CII platform,” Siddharth Banerjee, CEO, UNIVO Education and chair, CII Northern Region Committee, said.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 16:19 IST

