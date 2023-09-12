scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

University of Bath opens admissions for Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences UG programmes

To be eligible for undergraduate admission, prospective students must adhere to the application deadline of January 31, 2024.

Written by FE Education
University of Bath opens admissions for Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences UG programmes
University of Bath opens admissions for Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences UG programmes.

The University of Bath has initiated the admission process for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the university presents a selection of highly sought-after undergraduate programmes, including BSc Psychology, BSc Economics, BSc Politics and International Relations and BSc International Development with Economics, according to an official release. 

To be eligible for undergraduate admission, prospective students must adhere to the application deadline of January 31, 2024. It is imperative that students first scrutinise the entry requirements associated with their chosen course. Detailed academic entry prerequisites for students following the Higher Secondary School Certificate (12th Standard) curriculum under the CBSE and CISCE boards, A levels, or the International Baccalaureate Diploma are conveniently accessible on each respective course’s webpage, as per the release.

In cases where students anticipate not meeting the entry requirements within the prescribed time frame, they have the option to embark on an International Foundation Year programme offered in collaboration with Bath College. Successful completion of this programme, with the requisite grades, ensures guaranteed progression to a University of Bath degree programme, it added.

Also Read
Also Read

The annual fees for Indian students enrolling in undergraduate courses within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences starting in 2024 will fall within the range of £22,800-£28,800. During a placement year, students will incur a reduced fee, with the specific amount varying depending on the chosen course. Since tuition fees experience annual increments, it is advisable to anticipate an up to 5% rise in fees for each year of the programme. These tuition fees should be settled on an annual basis in accordance with the payment terms, following online registration completion every September at the commencement of the term, the release noted.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 19:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS