University of Bath opens admissions for Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences UG programmes.

The University of Bath has initiated the admission process for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the university presents a selection of highly sought-after undergraduate programmes, including BSc Psychology, BSc Economics, BSc Politics and International Relations and BSc International Development with Economics, according to an official release.

To be eligible for undergraduate admission, prospective students must adhere to the application deadline of January 31, 2024. It is imperative that students first scrutinise the entry requirements associated with their chosen course. Detailed academic entry prerequisites for students following the Higher Secondary School Certificate (12th Standard) curriculum under the CBSE and CISCE boards, A levels, or the International Baccalaureate Diploma are conveniently accessible on each respective course’s webpage, as per the release.

In cases where students anticipate not meeting the entry requirements within the prescribed time frame, they have the option to embark on an International Foundation Year programme offered in collaboration with Bath College. Successful completion of this programme, with the requisite grades, ensures guaranteed progression to a University of Bath degree programme, it added.

The annual fees for Indian students enrolling in undergraduate courses within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences starting in 2024 will fall within the range of £22,800-£28,800. During a placement year, students will incur a reduced fee, with the specific amount varying depending on the chosen course. Since tuition fees experience annual increments, it is advisable to anticipate an up to 5% rise in fees for each year of the programme. These tuition fees should be settled on an annual basis in accordance with the payment terms, following online registration completion every September at the commencement of the term, the release noted.