Universities, colleges asked to organise special assemblies to watch Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

The Central government has asked all higher education institutions, including IITs and IIMs, to organise special assemblies to watch the live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on moon.

In a letter to the heads of all educational institutes, Higher Education secretary K Sanjay Murthy said that the “monumental occasion will spark a passion for exploration in the youngsters.

“The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. This will also contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” Murthy said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued a similar directive asking the institutions to hold special assemblies and live stream moments of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission landing, on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, at approximately 6:04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to make a soft landing on moon’s south pole.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise special assemblies from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon to witness this momentous occasion,” the letter added.

With inputs from PTI