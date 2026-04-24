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UBSE UK Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 on April 25 at 10 am, according to an official notification. The results will be announced at the board’s office in Ramnagar, Nainital. Alongside the annual results, UBSE will also release the 2025 improvement (second) examination results.

Students will be able to access their results online through the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and other required credentials. The online marksheets will display subject-wise scores and key personal details. However, these will be provisional and students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are dispatched by the board.

The UBSE conducted the Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate) examinations across Uttarakhand between February 21 and March 20 this year.

Live Updates
19:39 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check results via SMS?

Steps to check results via SMS:

- Create a new message on your SMS application

- Type the message in the following format: For Class 10 ‘UK10Roll Number’ and for Class 12 ‘T12Roll Number’

- Send this SMS to 5676750

- The UK Board results will be sent to the same number

- Save the message for future reference

19:29 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Steps to check result

Students can follow these steps to check their result online:

- Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Board Exam’ section available on the menu bar

- Select the ‘Board Exam Result 2026’ from the drop-down menu

- Now select the class and open the new page

- Click on the link ‘Uttarakhand High School/Intermediate Result 2026’

- Enter the roll number and captcha code and click on the ‘Get Result’ option

- The UK Board marksheet 2026 will appear on the screen

- Save and download the PDF for future reference

19:16 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?

Students can access their UK Board Result 2026 through both online and offline options. The Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets can be checked or downloaded via:

- Official website (ubse.uk.gov.in),

- DigiLocker

- SMS

19:12 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Second improvement exam results to be announced tomorrow

Along with the annual Uttarakhand Board Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate) results, the board will also release the second improvement examination results for 2025.

19:09 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Results coming tomorrow

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026 tomorrow (April 25). Over 1.12 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 exams and nearly 1.03 lakh appeared for Class 12.

The theory examinations were conducted across the state from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams took place earlier, between January 16 and February 15, at designated schools and centres.

UBSE had declared the results on April 19 last year.