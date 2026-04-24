UBSE UK Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 on April 25 at 10 am, according to an official notification. The results will be announced at the board’s office in Ramnagar, Nainital. Alongside the annual results, UBSE will also release the 2025 improvement (second) examination results.

Students will be able to access their results online through the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and other required credentials. The online marksheets will display subject-wise scores and key personal details. However, these will be provisional and students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are dispatched by the board.

The UBSE conducted the Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate) examinations across Uttarakhand between February 21 and March 20 this year.

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