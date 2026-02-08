For nearly two decades, the TOEFL iBT (internet-based test) stood as the gatekeeper for students planning to study in 13,000 universities where the medium of teaching is English. But on January 21, 2026, the landscape of English proficiency testing underwent its biggest transformation since 2005. The new TOEFL iBT – Test of English as a Foreign Language – is shorter, smarter, and more reflective of the digital world we are living in.

In an exclusive conversation, Omar Chihane, general manager of TOEFL, explained that the overhaul was in response to the “drastic change” in how humans interact with the language. “The last major update was in 2005. There were no smartphones then,” Chihane said. “Internet existed, but it was anchored to a desktop. Today, you learn on the go. English isn’t just in a classroom; it’s in your pocket, in your apps, and across global discussion forums.”

What has changed?

The test has been trimmed from a two-hour ordeal to 1.5 hours. Chihane said this reduction is about increasing efficiency through multistage adaptive testing. “The test measures your true ability faster,” Chihane said. “If you do well on the first section, the next one gets harder. This allows the system to pinpoint your proficiency level with precision without requiring repetitive questions.”

Content is different

While the old TOEFL relied on dense academic topics – even ancient history or complex biology – the 2026 version embraces real-world content. For instance, the ‘Read in Daily Life’ task has announcements and website excerpts alongside short academic passages. The ‘Complete the Words’ task introduces a game-like element where students fill in missing letters to complete a sentence, testing spontaneous vocabulary recognition rather than just rote memorisation. Academic lectures are joined by ‘Listen and Choose a Response’ task.

“These scenarios mirror the casual conversations that students will encounter the moment they step onto a foreign, English-speaking campus,” Chihane said.

Scoring has changed

The 2026 update also introduces a 1-6 band score scale, designed to align with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). This makes it easier for institutions to compare TOEFL results with other international standards.

But to ensure a smooth transition, ETS – Educational Testing Service, the owner of TOEFL – will continue to provide the familiar 0-120 score alongside the new band scale until 2028. “This dual-reporting system acts as a safety net for students and universities accustomed to the legacy format,” Chihane said.

Digital divide

For students in countries like India, where a tech-savvy Delhi student and a rural village student represent two different realities, the new digital-first approach raised questions of fairness. Chihane was quick to address these concerns, emphasising that the form factor of delivery remains flexible.

“We deliver the test both at authorised centres, and at home,” he said. “If connectivity is an issue or you lack a private space, the test centre remains a robust, reliable option. The way we test is identical for everyone, everywhere. We’ve involved students from all backgrounds in our prep to ensure the test remains a level-playing field, regardless of your smartphone’s price tag.”

Practical skills

When asked if the new format might disadvantage those who prepared for the older version, Chihane shared an anecdote of a student in Mexico who walked into the new TOEFL by accident. “She didn’t even know about the changes, yet she felt the test went really well. That’s the point: the test checks how good you are in English. If you’re good, the structure shouldn’t matter. It’s about your ability to navigate today’s reality.”

As the 2026 TOEFL iBT rolls out, it carries a clear message: English is no longer a static subject to be studied, but a dynamic tool to be lived. For the thousands of students embarking on their study-abroad journeys this year, the door to the world just got a little easier to open.