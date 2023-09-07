TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship launches industry-focused WILP programme; aims to reach 10 lakh candidates.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, a programme under the ownership of TeamLease Services, has launched its Work-Integrated Learning Programme (WILP) tailored for specific industries. The programme aims to empower one million candidates within the next four-five years, according to an official release.

This endeavour is focused on cultivating a skilled and proficient workforce, with a strong emphasis on enhancing cognitive and technical abilities. Notably, the programme is adaptable and can be delivered through a versatile mix of on-the-job, online and on-site methods, offering flexibility and ease of implementation, the release mentioned.

TeamLease has already forged partnerships with 15 educational institutions and organisations to deliver WILP. The industry-specific programme will be operative in the Auto, Manufacturing and Retail sectors, perfectly aligning with the demands of these industries and ensuring that participants possess the relevant expertise, as per the release.

“Work-based programmes are being considered an innovation to bridge the skill gap through Industry-academia collaboration. Industry micro-credentials are added to the curriculum to make the programmes relevant and address the employability gap that the industry faces while hiring. The focus is on building transversal skills (soft skills), functional/ technical skills and domain knowledge,” Sumit Kumar, chief business officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said.

Furthermore, the programme welcomes individuals who have completed their 10th or 12th grade, diploma holders, ITI graduates and even college dropouts with a technical background. Throughout the programme, participants can look forward to earning a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 11,000-16,000 on average, providing crucial financial support while they engage in concurrent learning and work experiences. Additionally, participants will benefit from the security of insurance coverage provided by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), ensuring their well-being and peace of mind, it added.