Tata Trusts has committed a grant to the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to support the development of its undergraduate campus in Bengaluru.

The funding will support academic and residential infrastructure, faculty development and research at IIMB’s School of Undergraduate Studies, which will begin classes in August this year.

“The Tata Trusts have for over a century supported some of India’s most defining institutions like the Tata Memorial Hospital and the Indian Institute of Science. This support reflects the same instinct, to build institutions of enduring value through support at an early, formative stage when philanthropic capital can shape not just a building or a budget, but the character and ambition of an institution itself,” Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, said.

Located around 27 kilometres from IIMB’s main campus, the school will initially offer two four-year residential programmes — a BSc (Honours) in Economics with a minor in Data Science and a BSc (Honours) in Data Science with a minor in Economics. The first batch will comprise 80 students, with 40 students enrolled in each programme.

“At the Tata Trusts, we seek to nurture initiatives that are both ambitious in vision and grounded in realities they aim to address. Supporting IIM Bangalore, as it extends its tradition of academic rigour and excellence to undergraduate education, reflects our belief, that investing in knowledge and in the individuals who will shape India’s future, is among the most meaningful things we can do,” Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts, said.

The institute said the grant will also support research in areas including artificial intelligence, data science, algorithmic design, Indian Knowledge Systems and applied business learning

“Transformative endowments, exemplified by the support from the Tata Trusts, are fundamental to setting institutes of national importance such as IIM Bangalore firmly on a path of global leadership. We are committed to nurturing talent at the undergraduate level and creating a pipeline of thinkers who can engage with the challenges of a data-driven world,” Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said.