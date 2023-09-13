The registrations for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop up round counselling will be closed, in online mode, tomorrow – September 14 2023, by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Chennai. Interested candidates can fill the forms through the official website – tnmedicalselection.net, if they have not applied yet.

According to the schedule, the last date for submission of the counselling form is September 14, 2023, till 5 pm which will be followed by the seat allotment process from September 15 to 16, 2023. The result of seat allotment of the TN UG mop up round will be declared on September 17, 2023. The provisional seat allotment orders will be available from September 18 to 21, 2023 (upto 5 pm) for the candidates.

Important dates for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling

Important dates have been accumulated here for reference

Last date to submit the counselling registration form – September 14, 2023

Processing of seat allotment – September 15 to 16, 202

Seat allotment result – September 17, 2023

Provisional seat allotment orders – September 18 to 21, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Mop up round 2023

Candidates can follow these steps to register for the Tamil Nadu NEET MBBS/BDS mop-up round 2023: