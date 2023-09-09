Sustainable development in the real estate industry is on the rise, what are the growth opportunities?

By Pranndeep Singh

Amid the growing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, sustainability has come a long way to become a global movement. When it comes to India, a nation that is experiencing rapid urbanisation and population growth, the focus on sustainable living has been greater than ever before. Driven by this growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need for community-centric development, the real estate sector in the country has witnessed a major paradigm shift.

Given India’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to reduce greenhouse emissions intensity by 45% from the 2005 level by 2030, the country has emphasised major transformations in different spheres. This is where real estate, a sector that is credited with generating employment and contributing to nearly 50% of India’s GDP, can play an integral role in promoting sustainability. With the potential to revolutionise urban landscapes and shape a greener future, the integration of sustainability principles into real estate practices has become not just a moral obligation but an economic and social imperative.

Rethinking Construction Practices

Traditional construction methods in India have often been synonymous with resource-intensive processes, excessive energy consumption, and high levels of waste generation. In this context, the adoption of sustainable construction practices presents a significant opportunity for the booming real estate sector to reduce its carbon footprint. The incorporation of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, and green building certifications can significantly diminish the environmental impact of real estate projects.

Leading the way in this paradigm shift are green building standards like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and IGBC (Indian Green Building Council). These frameworks prioritise energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor air quality, aligning seamlessly with the ethos of sustainable development. Encouragingly, an increasing number of developers are recognising the long-term benefits of sustainable construction, including reduced operational costs and enhanced marketability of their projects.

Embracing the Promise of Smart Cities

In the digital age, the concept of smart cities has emerged as a beacon of innovation. India’s ambitious ‘Smart Cities Mission’ envisions urban centres that are not only technologically advanced but also ecologically sustainable. This initiative is at the forefront of the real estate sector, pushing it towards innovation and holistic planning. Smart cities integrate cutting-edge technologies with sustainable infrastructure, fostering efficient energy use, integrated transportation systems, and intelligent waste management.

The transformation of existing urban areas into smart cities demands a comprehensive overhaul of urban planning practices. By prioritising mixed land-use development, green spaces, and pedestrian-friendly zones, the real estate sector can play a pivotal role in crafting urban environments that are both livable and sustainable. Hence, the emergence of sustainable smart cities not only ensures a higher quality of life for residents but also presents opportunities for developers to showcase their commitment to a greener future.

Understanding the Business Case for Sustainability

Contrary to the misconception that sustainable development is synonymous with higher costs, evidence suggests that eco-friendly practices can yield substantial economic benefits. Energy-efficient buildings result in lower operational expenses over the long term, offering significant savings on utility bills. As per a CBRE report, a green building can result in a 20–30 percent reduction in electricity bills and lower water supply bills by 30–50 percent. That’s why the supply of green buildings has increased by 37 percent over the past 5 years in India.

The rising consumer demand for environmentally responsible properties means that sustainable developments often command premium prices and enjoy greater market resilience. Today, financial institutions are also recognising the potential of sustainable real estate projects. The availability of green financing options, including loans and incentives, further incentivizes developers to adopt sustainable practices. As financial institutions integrate environmental considerations into their lending criteria, the message is clear: sustainability is no longer just a moral compass but rather a smart business strategy.

Leading the Way with Policy and Collaboration

While the momentum towards sustainable development in India’s real estate sector is encouraging, transformative change requires a multi-faceted approach. This is where government policies that incentivize sustainable practices, offer regulatory support, and promote innovation are playing a pivotal role in driving industry-wide change. In recent years, initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme have spotlighted the importance of sustainable and affordable housing.

Collaboration between various stakeholders—government bodies, developers, urban planners, architects, and environmental experts—is paramount. Forums for knowledge exchange, such as conferences and workshops on sustainable urban development, facilitate the sharing of best practices and innovative solutions. Through collaboration, the real estate sector can harness its collective expertise to tackle challenges and seize opportunities in the realm of sustainable development.

Forging a Sustainable Future

In India’s real estate sector, the journey towards sustainable development is not just a matter of choice; it’s a matter of survival. The urgent need to balance economic growth with environmental preservation has created a unique window of opportunity for the industry to redefine its narrative. By embracing sustainable construction practices, championing smart city initiatives, and recognising the economic viability of environmentally responsible projects, the sector can drive positive change while reaping the benefits of a greener bottom line.

As developers, policymakers, and citizens alike recognise the urgency of sustainable development, the country’s real estate ecosystem is poised to embrace innovation and tread on the path of progress. The transformation from conventional construction to sustainable urban landscapes will not only influence the skylines of the future but also safeguard a more resilient and prosperous India for its citizens. As the buildings of today shape the cities of tomorrow, sustainable development is a choice that will resonate through generations.

The author is director of White Flower Developers. Views are personal.