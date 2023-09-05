scorecardresearch
SP Jain London School of Management invites applications for October 2023 intake

The application window for the BBA, MGB and GMBA programmes will remain open from September 1 through October 16, 2023.

Written by FE Education
S P Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) has opened admission for the October 2023 intake. The institution invites applications for its flagship programmes: a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), an 18-month part-time Executive MBA (EMBA) and 16-month full-time MSc Global Business (MGB) and Global MBA (GMBA) programmes. Students enrolled in these programmes will earn a UK degree registered with the Office for Students (OfS), according to an official release.

The application window for the BBA, MGB and GMBA programmes will remain open from September 1 through October 16, 2023. Prospective EMBA students have until September 23, 2023, to submit their applications, as per the release. 

“We have collaborated with our sister school, SP Jain Global, whose faculty are world renowned for their diverse qualifications and expertise. This collaboration enriches our students’ educational journey by exposing them to a broad array of teaching styles and academic perspectives,” Nitish Jain, founder, president, S P Jain Group, said.

In addition to studying in London, students have the option to complete study terms at SPJ London’s sister campuses situated in Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. This international exposure aims to equip students with essential cross-cultural skills and perspectives that are increasingly crucial in today’s interconnected global business landscape, the release mentioned.

Going beyond its academic curriculum, SPJ London also extends career-boosting internships in London and other major global business hubs. These internships offer students practical experience vital for comprehending and navigating the complexities of the international business arena, it added.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 17:38 IST

