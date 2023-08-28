Smriti Irani unveils Room to Read India and Boeing Collaboration for literacy in Amethi.

Smriti Irani, minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, government of India has launched Room to Read India and Boeing partnership on Literacy programme in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. The event also marked the inauguration of a Doctors for You (DFY) medical diagnostic centre. Boeing aims to support Room to Read India to implement a comprehensive literacy programme in 60 carefully selected primary schools within Amethi for the next four years. This initiative aims to foster independent readers and lifelong learners among students, according to an official release.

It’s the prime focus of the government to provide access to quality education facilities to the people at the grassroots level in Amethi. Boeing’s community engagement initiatives in partnership with Room to Read will make a remarkable contribution to the lives of the people of Amethi in primary education. I applaud Boeing’s commitment to partnering with the people of Amethi to help build a better future for all,”Irani said.

The Room to Read India programme will set up library rooms in the selected 60 schools, offering modern amenities like books, reading tables, open bookshelves, and educational materials. The initiative will also drive family and community engagement through various activities such as meetings, events, camps, parental orientation and reading campaigns. Professional development training for educators and faculty will further enrich the programme’s impact, the release mentioned.

“When we nurture children’s imagination and curiosity, we build the next-generation disruptors, inventors, innovators. Our longstanding partnerships with Room to Read and Doctors for You, underscore our continued commitment to provide resources that make literacy, education, and healthcare available to all,” Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said.