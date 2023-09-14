Simplilearn banks on ramping up digital skilling services; India accounts for 30-40% of the business 

Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital skilling training, claims to have a global presence in the field of scaling operations, spanning across India, the United States (US) and the rest of the world. In terms of the company’s business distribution, India accounts for approximately 30-40%, the United States takes up a more significant share at about 50-60%, while the rest comprises of Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions collectively, Kahsyap Dalal, co-founder, chief business officer, Simplilearn, told FE Education. “Our primary focus areas are the Indian consumer market, the US consumer market and the global enterprise market. These drive our business initiatives and decisions,” he said.

The bootcamp claims to boast a diverse array of programmes, encompassing Data Science, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Project Management, and Cyber Security. These programmes vary in duration, lasting from six to twelve months, and are taught by experts who are prominent in their respective fields, often hailing from renowned universities. Additionally, Simplilearn states that it has established strategic partnerships with global universities and industry giants such as Google, Microsoft and IBM. “Our programme includes a minimum of 150 hours of live learning with industry experts and faculty members who teach the curriculum. We provide strong support for hands-on learning and project execution, setting us apart from others. That’s our unique offering,” Dalal explained.

Furthermore, Simplilearn claims to start a campaign on September 13 (today) called #GetAheadWithSimplilearn, the campaign is focused on the Indian market but is part of a larger global campaign that will be rolled out in the future. Instead of relying on traditional marketing with actors or brand ambassadors, Simplilearn’s approach is to make learners the hero of the campaign. It wants to showcase real, authentic success stories from learners to which people can relate. “The main purpose of this campaign is to feature successful learners and tell their stories. This includes discussing what they were able to achieve through our programmes, how it transformed them and what specific aspects of Simplilearn contributed to their success,” he said.