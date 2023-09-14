scorecardresearch
Shri Sandipani Academy unveils ‘DreamTech Community Platform’; aims to empower IIT, NEET and JEE aspirants

The educational programmes offered through the DreamTech Community Platform incorporate a diverse range of learning approaches.

Written by FE Education
Shri Sandipani Academy, an educational institution, has unveiled the ‘DreamTech Community Platform,’ with a specific focus on empowering those aspiring to excel in IIT, NEET and JEE examinations, according to an official release. 

The educational programmes offered through the DreamTech Community Platform incorporate a diverse range of learning approaches. These include lectures, a Learning Management System (LMS), assignments, simulated tests, group discussions and stimulating competitions, all designed to provide valuable resources for attaining the highest levels of career success, the release mentioned.

“At DreamTech Community Platform, we are committed to fostering a culture of success. Our platform is meticulously designed to empower students on their path to excellence, particularly in highly competitive exams such as IIT, NEET and JEE. We understand that educational journeys are filled with challenges, and we believe in equipping you with not only knowledge but also resilience and a structured approach.,” Balraju Karri, founder, Shri Sandipani Academy, said.

In addition to academic support, the platform claims to extend a wide array of comprehensive services, encompassing study materials, dedicated doubt-solving sessions, mentorship, debates, group discussions, quizzes and collaborative competitions. The success and impact of these programmes are gauged through internal assessments, as well as students’ ultimate achievements in prestigious government competitive examinations such as IIT, NEET and JEE, as per the release.

The platform aims to expand its offerings to include more courses, continuing its mission of empowering the next generation of scholars, it added.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 12:57 IST

