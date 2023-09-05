Seattle University launches RoundGlass India Centre; aims to foster scholarship with India.

Seattle University, in collaboration with the RoundGlass Foundation, has announced the establishment of the RoundGlass India centre. This centre will function as a vital conduit connecting Seattle and India, fostering meaningful dialogue, fostering collaboration and nurturing interdisciplinary scholarship. The activities of the RoundGlass India centre will encompass a series of public events held in Seattle, bringing together leaders from various sectors including business, law, government, and more from both nations, according to an official release.

Moreover, it aims to actively support and advance economic development, the promotion of the rule of law and the pursuit of justice in India, with a special emphasis on the state of Punjab. Additionally, the centre will offer scholarships to enable talented students from India to pursue their studies at Seattle University, the release mentioned.

“In partnership with the RoundGlass Foundation, Seattle University is uniquely positioned to build on the existing connections between Seattle and India among the business, academic, and other communities. With our faculty’s expertise and scholarship, diverse student body, location in a global city and RoundGlass Foundation’s commitment to education, economic development, sustainable living and wellness, we will strengthen our relationships with Indian business, government and academic leaders, as well as enhance study of India in the United States,” Eduardo Peñalver, president, Seattle University, said.