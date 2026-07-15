Seasonal migration for work can have consequences beyond the movement of adults, with children often facing interruptions to schooling, limited access to public services and greater exposure to child labour, child marriage and other forms of vulnerability. The issue came into focus during UNICEF India National Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent visit to Jalna, Maharashtra.

Khurrana visited the district to meet children and families covered under a UNICEF-supported Kinship and Community Care programme, which seeks to ensure that children affected by seasonal migration remain connected to education, healthcare and other essential services.

The scale of internal migration in India makes the issue significant. UNICEF estimates, based on Census 2011 data, that 92.95 million children were internal migrants in the country, accounting for roughly one in every five migrants. UNICEF has also noted that migration can increase the risk of exploitation and disrupt children’s access to schooling.

A study focused specifically on Jalna found that children who stayed behind with relatives were generally less vulnerable than those migrating with their parents, as they were more likely to continue attending school and accessing services such as anganwadis.

“For me, the most important thing is the distress caused to children by seasonal migration. For most families, it is not a choice, it is the stark reality,” Khurrana said.

During his visit, he met children who had experienced child marriage and interacted with community volunteers known as ‘Balmitras’. These volunteers work with families, schools and children to identify risks and encourage continued education.

“At Jalna, I met children who had suffered the trauma of child marriage. I am proud to be part of the UNICEF team working with the local administration to create a community safety net and support ecosystem. The identified ‘Balmitras’ are working selflessly with families to provide welfare and future-proof our children,” Khurrana said.

UNICEF said 649 Balmitras are currently working across six blocks in Jalna.

“Violence against children is preventable,” said Jesper Moller, UNICEF India Representative. “We must strengthen on-ground systems, identify risks early and connect families to essential services and social protection.”

The programme places emphasis on kinship care, where children remain with grandparents, relatives or trusted members of their community when parents migrate. Such arrangements can provide continuity in schooling and family relationships while reducing the risks associated with children migrating for work.

“Kinship care does more than provide a safe home. It preserves relationships, restores confidence and gives children hope for a better future,” Khurrana said.

The intervention comes against a broader backdrop of persistent child protection concerns. UNICEF data shows that nearly 23% of women aged 20-24 in India were married before turning 18, according to estimates based on NFHS-5.