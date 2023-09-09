Rethinking pedagogy of architectural institute.

By Anand Achari

Rethinking the pedagogy of an architectural institute can be a valuable exercise to ensure that architectural education remains relevant and prepares students for the evolving challenges of the profession. Here are some key considerations for rethinking the pedagogy of an architectural institute:

Integrated curriculum: Colleges, Design Studios, Universities are a central component of architectural education, but it’s important to integrate other disciplines and subjects into the curriculum. Architecture is a multidisciplinary field that intersects with engineering, sustainability, sociology, psychology, and more. The curriculum should incorporate the integration of various key aspects of sustainability, including social, cultural, environmental, technological, and economic factors. These five key aspects contribute to the evaluation structure of the design studio projects, thereby confirming outcomes that align with the pedagogy mentioned.

Real-world experience: Providing students with opportunities for real-world experience is crucial. This can be achieved through internships, co-op programs, or collaborations with industry professionals. By engaging with actual projects and clients, students can gain practical knowledge, develop problem-solving skills, and understand the complexities of architectural practice.

Climate resilient Built-Environment: The climate-resilient approach to the built environment enables students to understand how various elements, including built and unbuilt open spaces, assets, networks, and systems, can adapt to or mitigate changes in the climate. This aspect is of utmost importance in today’s world, as it addresses the need for a NET-ZERO approach to energy, water, and waste management while making optimal use of available resources for the future.

Technology integration: The architectural profession is rapidly evolving, and technology plays a significant role in design, visualization, and construction. Architectural institutes should ensure that students are well-versed in the latest digital tools, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), parametric design software, and virtual reality. Integrating these technologies into the curriculum can enhance students’ design capabilities and improve their understanding of complex spatial relationships.

Critical thinking and research: Architecture is not just about designing buildings; it also involves critical thinking, research, and theoretical exploration. Both creative and critical thinking approaches are vital in the design process, and these should be adequately incorporated into each theoretical or studio subject and program. Students should be encouraged to question existing norms, explore diverse design approaches, and engage in research projects that address social, cultural, and urban issues. The focus should be on developing a macro perspective through a systems-thinking approach, considering relevant aspects suitable for design development, and fostering deeper insights through engagement with creative and critical thinking approaches. This approach can foster a deeper understanding of the built environment and encourage innovative thinking.

Collaborative and inclusive learning: Architecture is a collaborative profession, and architectural education should reflect this aspect. Encouraging teamwork, interdisciplinary collaboration, and inclusive learning environments can help students develop strong communication and collaboration skills. Additionally, promoting diversity and inclusivity in the student body and faculty can lead to a richer educational experience and a more inclusive architectural practice.

Lifelong learning and adaptability: The architectural profession is constantly evolving, and architects need to be adaptable and lifelong learners. Architectural institutes should foster a culture of continuous learning, encouraging students to stay updated on emerging trends, technologies, and sustainable practices even after graduation. This can be achieved through continuing education programs, workshops, and industry partnerships.

Experiential learning: Providing opportunities for experiential learning involves structuring the studio program to address field-based concerns and meet the needs and desires of actual clients. This includes regular site visits to relevant architectural projects, enabling students to develop a deeper understanding of the technological, ecological, and social factors that shape a humane habitat.

In rethinking the pedagogy of an architectural institute, it’s important to engage faculty, students, and industry professionals in the process. By incorporating these considerations, architectural education can better prepare students for the challenges of the profession while fostering innovation, sustainability, and critical thinking.