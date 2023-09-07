Reliance Foundation to offer scholarships applications for 5,000 UG students.

The Reliance Foundation is currently accepting applications for 5,000 undergraduate scholarships for the academic year 2023-24. These applications will remain open until October 15, 2023 and are accessible to all first-year regular undergraduate students, regardless of their chosen field of study, according to an official statement.

Back in December 2022, Nita Ambani, founder, chairperson, Reliance Foundation, unveiled their commitment to provide scholarships to 50,000 students over the next decade. These scholarships, awarded by the Reliance Foundation, can provide selected scholars with grants of up to Rs two lakhs for the entire duration of their academic journey. The programme actively encourages applications from female students and individuals with disabilities, the statement mentioned.

The selection process will evaluate candidates based on several factors, including their performance in an aptitude test, grade 12th marks, household income and other specified eligibility criteria. This scholarship programme follows a merit-cum-means criteria to identify deserving students who are pursuing undergraduate college education. Its primary aim is to enable students to continue their studies without the burden of financial constraints, as per the statement.

“India has the world’s largest youth population and our young people have immense potential to take the nation to new heights. At Reliance Foundation, we work to provide opportunity and access to quality education. We are strongly committed to helping young people fulfil their aspirations and enable them to contribute to India’s growth, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said.

In the 2022-23 Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships, nearly 100,000 students registered. Out of 40,000 applications from all over India, 5,000 scholars were chosen based on eligibility and aptitude test performance. Among them, 51% were women and 97 scholars had disabilities. These scholars came from 1,630 educational institutions and were pursuing full-time graduation courses across various fields of study, it added.

With inputs from ANI.