Relaunched Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Dates and details for unregistered applicants announced

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has responded to numerous requests from unregistered candidates for inclusion in the ongoing Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023. As a result, the KEA has decided to reopen the application window for those who have not yet registered. Starting from August 24, 2023, non-registered candidates can apply for the Karnataka NEET UG counselling through the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

The registration for the 2nd round of Karnataka UGNEET counselling will commence at 6 PM today and will conclude on August 25 at 11.59 PM. In the initial counselling round, a total of 7,605 candidates have already been assigned seats in medical colleges across the state.

The eligibility criteria for participating in the KEA NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2023 are as follows: candidates who are eligible but didn’t initially register, as well as those who registered but didn’t complete the payment before the deadline. Furthermore, candidates who have not completed the document verification process will have the opportunity to do so on August 28, 2023.

It’s important to note that non-Karnataka candidates will not be entitled to reservation benefits. Only candidates who have scored at least the 50th percentile in NEET UG will be considered eligible for participation in the counselling process.

To register for the Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

In the latest announcements section, click on the UGNEET online application link.

For new registrants, click on new registration and provide all necessary details.

Log in using the ID and password created.

Enter the NEET UG roll number and verify with the sent OTP.

Complete the application form and pay the registration fees using the received OTP.

Submit the form to complete the process.



In response to the demand from potential candidates, the KEA’s decision to reopen the application window for the Karnataka NEET UG counselling aims to ensure a fair and comprehensive opportunity for all eligible candidates to participate in the counselling rounds and secure their admissions for MBBS and BDS courses in the state’s medical colleges.